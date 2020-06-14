June 13th is a day of celebration for Marvel fans for one very special reason: it’s the birthday of Captain America himself, Chris Evans! It hasn’t been just the fans who’ve been showing their love for the actor on social media today, though. His fellow Avengers star Mark Ruffalo shared a post for Evans’ birthday as well, which came with a couple of adorable pics.

“Happy birthday, @ChrisEvans!” Ruffalo wrote. “Wishing you all the best today, bro.” His message arrived with an image of himself and Evans enjoying each other’s company during an interview and a cool BTS photo from filming on Avengers: Infinity War, with Evans breaking character as Steve Rogers to pose for a snap on the quinjet set.

Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Chris Evans' Birthday With Adorable Pics 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Ruffalo joined the MCU in 2012’s The Avengers as Bruce Banner AKA the Hulk, taking over from Edward Norton who played the part in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. He first shared the screen with Evans in that smash-hit crossover movie and has done so again in the three subsequent Avengers films, most recently Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, though, there’s a very real chance Evans and Ruffalo won’t team up in the franchise again, seeing as the Infinity Saga is now complete and the OG Avengers are kaput.

Evans’ own Marvel tenure predates Ruffalo’s by a year, first starring in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. The actor’s opened up of late about how difficult a decision it was for him to accept the part, even refusing the offer twice before his mom helped him make the decision to take a leap of faith and go for it. So thank you, Mrs. Evans!

With the Sentinel of Liberty last seen as an old man handing his shield to Sam Wilson, Chris Evans may not be back in the MCU again, though that’s not set in stone. Mark Ruffalo, meanwhile, stands a good chance of returning in Disney Plus’ She-Hulk TV series.