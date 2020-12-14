Mark Ruffalo And Jason Momoa Want In On Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Movie

Taika Waititi was first announced to be tackling a new Star Wars movie back in May, but we didn’t get any further details at last week’s Disney Investor Day, with Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron being revealed to the world instead. The Wonder Woman director’s entry into the franchise is scheduled to hit theaters in December 2023, and with Waititi busy over the next couple of years on Thor: Love and Thunder it would be safe to assume his effort is the one primed to fill the December 2025 slot.

Waititi is no stranger to a galaxy far, far away having helmed The Mandalorian‘s outstanding Season 1 finale, and he also picked up an Emmy for his voice performance as droid IG-11, so seeing what he can do with a feature film is an incredibly exciting prospect. After gaining a reputation as the endlessly creative mind behind acclaimed low budget efforts Eagle vs. Shark, Boy, What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, the 45 year-old took to big budget blockbusters like a duck to water with Thor: Ragnarok, widely regarded as one of the best entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He then went on to win an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay thanks to Jojo Rabbit, where he also played Hitler, and the movie was nominated for Best Picture as well. After his Star Wars movie was officially announced as being in active development, the filmmaker took to social media with a tongue in cheek post poking fun at the discontent surrounding the most recent movies.

Mark Ruffalo and Jason Momoa both jumped into the comments to angle for a part in the untitled project, but we might not be hearing anything from Waititi’s Star Wars movie for a while yet, with cameras set to start rolling on Thor: Love and Thunder next month.