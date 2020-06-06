Here’s How Mark Strong Could Look As The DCEU’s Mr. Freeze

We’ve already got a number of classic Batman villains in the DCEU – Joker, Harley Quinn, Killer Croc, Black Mask, etc. – but there are still many more yet to come. Matt Reeves’ The Batman will rectify that in a big way by having Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight face off against Riddler, Penguin, Catwoman and Carmine Falcone, and maybe even more we don’t know about. And then there’s whoever turns up in the sequels. But what about Mr. Freeze?

The silver-skinned supervillain has been absent from the silver screen ever since 1998’s Batman & Robin did its best to turn the character into a laughing stock. So, Victor Fries has got to be due a redemptive modern take in a movie, right? We don’t know of any plans for the cold-hearted criminal being in the works, but let’s hope it’s not too long before Gotham falls into his icy grip again.

For those waiting for Freeze to show up in the DCEU, take a look at this awesome fan art from William Gray. The digital artist has pitched Mark Strong as the franchise’s Fries, decked out in his classic life-support suit and red goggles. He appears to be staring at a block of ice – no doubt the one containing his beloved wife Nora, who’s cryogenically frozen until he can find a cure to her fatal disease.

Mark Strong Is Mr. Freeze In Chilling DCEU Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Strong would definitely make a great Freeze, but as it happens he’s already part of the DCEU as another villain – Shazam’s nemesis, Dr. Sivana. Sure, Djimon Hounsou has doubled on roles, playing the wizard in Shazam! and the Fisher King in Aquaman, but those were two supporting parts. It’s likely that WB would find someone new to play Victor, then. Fellow British actor Jason Isaacs, perhaps?

Tell us, though, do you want to see Mr. Freeze in the DCEU? Be cool and let us know your thoughts in the comments.