Mark Wahlberg has expressed interest in creating a biopic for decorated National Football League coach Bill Belichick.

In an interview with CBS Boston, the star of upcoming biographical drama Father Stu suggested that a film about the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach could be in the works.

This isn’t the first time the Dorchester native has commented about his hopes bringing Belichick to big screen, having stated in an interview with Variety that he would gladly star as Belichick in a Tom Brady biopic.

Should such a biopic ever come to fruition, Wahlberg will have his work cut out for him; Belichick holds a great wealth of coaching honors, having won the Super Bowl six times with the New England Patriots and two more as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants, for a record total of eight. He was also named to National Football League’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, being the only active head coach to be so.

Beyond his coaching credits, the way in which Belichick found his way to coaching is biopic-worthy in its own right; The Education of a Coach, a 2006 biography written by David Halberstam about the New England coach, reveals that Belichick learned how to analyze games by watching Navy staff, of which his father was part, do their jobs.

In a sentence, there’s certainly no shortage of material to work with for a Bill Belichick biopic, and we hope Wahlberg’s statements ultimately reveal themselves to be foreshadowing.

Father Stu releases in the United States on April 13th.