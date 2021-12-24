Mark Wahlberg’s mustache trends following ‘Uncharted’ trailer

Mark Wahlberg might be one of the highest-paid stars in the business, not to mention a two-time Academy Award-nominated actor and producer, but surely we can all agree that his action movies comprise the worst part of his on and offscreen oeuvre.

He’s a much better dramatic talent than he ever gets credit for, and his underrated comic chops have become an increasingly important part of his arsenal, but the square-jawed hero shtick generally yields the weakest results. However, playing a supporting role behind Tom Holland in Sony’s upcoming Uncharted could change that perception to a certain extent.

The video game adaptation will be hoping to cash in on Holland’s post-Spider-Man: No Way Home surge in popularity, with Wahlberg looking to bring his reliably gruff presence to the key part of Sully. A brand new trailer debuted yesterday, but as you can see from the reactions below, it’s his top lip that’s been dominating the conversation.

MUSTACHE! Sully will eventually have his mustache in the #Uncharted movie. pic.twitter.com/YRzOljemSP — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) December 23, 2021

Here you have it folks Mark Wahlberg in a mustache in #Uncharted pic.twitter.com/NHhUqAv73i — Ethan (@itsEthanCabs) December 24, 2021

UNCHARTED's latest movie trailer.



Crazy flying pirate ship helicopter action set piece?!?



And SULLY has a mustache!?!?



Is it SAVED? pic.twitter.com/mH2tmVojoF — SanchoWest (@SanchoWest) December 23, 2021

I’m intrigued to see if Uncharted will be worth the wait & it looks decent however I’m worried for this movie since so many directors left this movie & they rewrote the script several times! I’m glad Sully finally got his mustache! https://t.co/1mzk5jpaFa — Josh ❤️ Hawkeye & No Way Home #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) December 24, 2021

What upsets me most about the Uncharted movie is that they didn't give Sully his mustache, but the character overall is just NOT Sully. If this movie tanks, that will honestly be why. Holland actually does a good job as a young Nate. But honestly, just play the game. — 𝓛𝓮𝓲𝓰𝓱 💖💜💙 (@afatspacebabe) December 24, 2021

There are many people expecting Uncharted to fail given the middling footage we’ve seen and a questionable February release, not to mention the rampant inconsistency that still plagues the video game genre. The jury remains out, though, but at least we know there’s a high chance fans will be clamoring for Wahlberg’s mustache to get a spinoff of its own.