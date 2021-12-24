Mark Wahlberg’s mustache trends following ‘Uncharted’ trailer
Mark Wahlberg might be one of the highest-paid stars in the business, not to mention a two-time Academy Award-nominated actor and producer, but surely we can all agree that his action movies comprise the worst part of his on and offscreen oeuvre.
He’s a much better dramatic talent than he ever gets credit for, and his underrated comic chops have become an increasingly important part of his arsenal, but the square-jawed hero shtick generally yields the weakest results. However, playing a supporting role behind Tom Holland in Sony’s upcoming Uncharted could change that perception to a certain extent.
The video game adaptation will be hoping to cash in on Holland’s post-Spider-Man: No Way Home surge in popularity, with Wahlberg looking to bring his reliably gruff presence to the key part of Sully. A brand new trailer debuted yesterday, but as you can see from the reactions below, it’s his top lip that’s been dominating the conversation.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
There are many people expecting Uncharted to fail given the middling footage we’ve seen and a questionable February release, not to mention the rampant inconsistency that still plagues the video game genre. The jury remains out, though, but at least we know there’s a high chance fans will be clamoring for Wahlberg’s mustache to get a spinoff of its own.