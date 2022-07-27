Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ won’t be coming in 2022

One of the most anticipated additions to Apple TV Plus’ streaming service from legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, won’t be arriving this Oscar season as expected.

According to a report by Variety, the film which will star Leonardo DiCaprio alongside Jesse Plemons, has now been pushed back to its original release year of 2023.

Sources claimed to the outlet that the movie won’t be finished in time for the 2022 Oscar season and could potentially debut at a major film festival in 2023 whether it’s Cannes, Venice, or somewhere else.

Initially, the plan was to launch the movie in 2023, but after Will Smith’s Oscars incident Apple juggled its film slate and the idea of the movie landing on its streaming service this year was thrown out there. Ultimately, it seems this won’t be the case.

Killers of the Flower Moon is an adaptation of David Grann’s book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. The novel was adapted for the screen by Eric Roth.

It shouldn’t come as a big shock that the film isn’t yet ready as Scorsese has a notoriously thorough editing process. According to reports, the movie finished filming back in September 2021.

While Killers of the Flower Moon won’t be able to net Apple their second best picture win at the next Oscars, there are still plenty of contenders that could follow up the success of CODA, including Cha Cha Real Smooth and the animated film Luck.

Right now, Apple is yet to officially confirm their release plans for Killers of the Flower Moon.