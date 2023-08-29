Martin Scorsese’s next film ‘The Wager’ will once again star Leonardo DiCaprio from the author of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

A little over a month before Martin Scorsese’s newest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is set to hit theaters, the prolific director’s next project is reportedly already underway from the same leading actor and writer. The project in question is called The Wager and will star Scorsese’s longtime collaborator and Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, according to David Grann, the author of Flower Moon.

The development was shared by Culture Crave on X (formerly Twitter). The film will reportedly be about a trial where a group of British sailors claim they were shipwrecked, only for another group who washes ashore six months later to accuse them of mutiny.

The original source for this information comes from Télérama, a French magazine that provided a preview for the forthcoming The Wager, Grann’s latest amalgamation of literature and journalism that he has come to be known for. The publication noted that “Scorsese and DiCaprio have already purchased the rights.” The book is said to investigate the real-world events of a maritime tragedy that happened in the 18th century.

The Wager comes to bookstores on April 18, 2023, per Amazon. The Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon, based on another book by Grann about a murder mystery surrounding the Osage Nation, comes to theaters on Oct. 20.