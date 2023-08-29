Home Movies

Martin Scorsese’s next film ‘The Wager’ will once again star Leonardo DiCaprio from the author of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

The dream team is back.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A little over a month before Martin Scorsese’s newest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is set to hit theaters, the prolific director’s next project is reportedly already underway from the same leading actor and writer. The project in question is called The Wager and will star Scorsese’s longtime collaborator and Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, according to David Grann, the author of Flower Moon.

The development was shared by Culture Crave on X (formerly Twitter). The film will reportedly be about a trial where a group of British sailors claim they were shipwrecked, only for another group who washes ashore six months later to accuse them of mutiny.

The original source for this information comes from Télérama, a French magazine that provided a preview for the forthcoming The Wager, Grann’s latest amalgamation of literature and journalism that he has come to be known for. The publication noted that “Scorsese and DiCaprio have already purchased the rights.” The book is said to investigate the real-world events of a maritime tragedy that happened in the 18th century.

The Wager comes to bookstores on April 18, 2023, per Amazon. The Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon, based on another book by Grann about a murder mystery surrounding the Osage Nation, comes to theaters on Oct. 20.

Danny Peterson
About the author

Danny Peterson

Danny Peterson covers entertainment news for WGTC and has previously enjoyed writing about housing, homelessness, the coronavirus pandemic, historic 2020 Oregon wildfires, and racial justice protests. Originally from Juneau, Alaska, Danny received his Bachelor's degree in English Literature from the University of Alaska Southeast and a Master's in Multimedia Journalism from the University of Oregon. He has written for The Portland Observer, worked as a digital enterprise reporter at KOIN 6 News, and is the co-producer of the award-winning documentary 'Escape from Eagle Creek.'