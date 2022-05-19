Marvel and Lucasfilm celebrate pride with special ‘Star Wars’ covers
Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm will team up for this year’s Pride celebration to feature a series of variant covers for its Star Wars comics line featuring a range of LGBTQ+ characters from across a galaxy far, far away.
The covers will feature:
- Breakout antihero, archeologist Doctor Aphra
- Aphra’s arch-nemesis, Kho Phon Farrus
- T’onga, a former bounty hunter featured in the Star Wars: Bounty Hunters comic series, and her wife, Losha
- Sabé, Saché, and Yané, three former handmaidens of Senator Padmé Amidala
- Vi Moradi, resistance spy and frequenter of the outer rim Black Spire Outpost at Batuu
- Lula Talisola and Zeen Mrala, two Jedi padawans from the High Republic era that preceded the prequel storylines.
- Resistance Commander Larma D’Acy, who appeared in the second and third sequel films, and her wife, Pilot Wrobie Tyce
The variant covers will be available this June in honor of pride month, and all seven will bear a new trade dress made up of the classic Star Wars logo ad a rainbow burst.
Speaking on his variant cover for Han Solo & Chewbacca #4, featuring Lula Talisola & Zeen Mrala, artist Javier Garrón told StarWars.com:
“For me it’s one of the greatest honors and pleasures to highlight the wonderful diversity of characters in comics. Maybe we come to stories because it’s sci-fi, or action, or thriller, or whatever, really. But if we stay in them, if those stories stick with us, it is because of the characters. Lula and Zeen have a beautiful story, as epic as any starfighter battle, and I wanted to showcase that. An intimate, tender and quiet moment together. A loving hug looking at the stars, their destiny! Because in the great scheme of things, even on a galactic level, it’s the small human things that really matter.”– Javier Garrón