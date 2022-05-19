Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm will team up for this year’s Pride celebration to feature a series of variant covers for its Star Wars comics line featuring a range of LGBTQ+ characters from across a galaxy far, far away.

The covers will feature:

Breakout antihero, archeologist Doctor Aphra

Aphra’s arch-nemesis, Kho Phon Farrus

T’onga, a former bounty hunter featured in the Star Wars: Bounty Hunters comic series, and her wife, Losha

Sabé, Saché, and Yané, three former handmaidens of Senator Padmé Amidala

Vi Moradi, resistance spy and frequenter of the outer rim Black Spire Outpost at Batuu

Lula Talisola and Zeen Mrala, two Jedi padawans from the High Republic era that preceded the prequel storylines.

Resistance Commander Larma D’Acy, who appeared in the second and third sequel films, and her wife, Pilot Wrobie Tyce

The variant covers will be available this June in honor of pride month, and all seven will bear a new trade dress made up of the classic Star Wars logo ad a rainbow burst.

Speaking on his variant cover for Han Solo & Chewbacca #4, featuring Lula Talisola & Zeen Mrala, artist Javier Garrón told StarWars.com: