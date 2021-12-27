Marvel and Spielberg fans clash in debate over why ‘West Side Story’ flopped

Believe it or not, there’s much more to the theatrical industry than simply Marvel Comics adaptations. Well, from a commercial point of view that’s not strictly true, especially when you crunch the numbers and break down 2021’s box office.

Five of the six highest-grossing domestic releases of the year? Four hail from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while the other is Venom: Let There Be Carnage. What about Hollywood blockbusters on a global scale? In that case, the comic book company’s roster of superheroes only accounts for five of the top nine, with No Time to Die, Fast & Furious 9, Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune filling out the rest.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is one of many acclaimed films to have fallen by the wayside and flopped hard during the pandemic, even though it’s pegged to be a seriously heavy hitter come awards season. As you can see below, a debate is raging as to why such a popular and instantly beloved musical has suffered such a fate.

Production costs over $100M, not including marketing and promotion. This is why we make Marvel movies and horror films. The public never goes to see these films💔



With just $36.6 million in ticket sales, ‘West Side Story’ is officially a box office bombhttps://t.co/z6vgVUKAab — Tommy Lightfoot Garrett (@LightfootInHwd) December 27, 2021

Well we clearly see market research gold playing out. @SpiderMan and all the @Marvel and @DCComics movies will do well it brings out a much less careful demographic with regards to Covid. West Side Story proved exact opposite. Watch your movie budgets Hollywood. — Mike Tramuto 🇺🇸 (@MichaelTramuto) December 27, 2021

Good reminder for all analysts and outlets yelling "the box office is back!" due to Spider-man. We've seen West Side Story, Matrix, Kingsman and many other films struggle in the last few months. Even the other 3 Marvel films did ~half of their usual potential or less this year. https://t.co/PuCX1fckXN — Kirby's Last Snack (@KirbysLastSnack) December 26, 2021

Hilarious!!!! It was a box office BOMB because middle America & Latinos reject WOKENESS! Middle America gave Hollywood the middle finger on this one! 👇😂👇😂https://t.co/wVDJNWFNau — Bella (@bellausa17) December 27, 2021

/pulls pin



West Side Story and Spiderman's respective showings at the box office have less to do with the movies themselves



/lobs grenade



and more to do with how seriously their target audiences take the pandemic



/ducks for cover — Fancy like Waffle House on date night (@texaninnyc) December 27, 2021

Like, say what you will about WEST SIDE STORY, NIGHTMARE ALLEY, THE LAST DUEL, LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, and THE FRENCH DISPATCH – and I didn't love all of them – no person with a *working pair of eyeballs* could call a single fucking one of those movies "lazy." pic.twitter.com/cawimak3JE — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) December 19, 2021

Still need to watch West Side Story, The Matrix Resurrections and The King's Man. I CAN'T KEEP UP DAMMIT. — Nick 🎬 (@NickTalksFilm) December 27, 2021

After the massive success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the disappointing sales for "West Side Story," @joannelipman says she is concerned that movie studios will be asking: Is there a market for grown-up movies? https://t.co/C5sap0aHhk pic.twitter.com/hwrQgB6kM3 — CNBC (@CNBC) December 27, 2021

There’s also the Ansel Elgort situation to take into consideration, but try to name one dramatic movie geared towards older audiences that hit big this year. We’ll wait because there are none. It’s blockbusters or bust, and West Side Story is just one of many casualties to have fallen by the wayside as a result.