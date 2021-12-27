Marvel and Spielberg fans clash in debate over why ‘West Side Story’ flopped
Believe it or not, there’s much more to the theatrical industry than simply Marvel Comics adaptations. Well, from a commercial point of view that’s not strictly true, especially when you crunch the numbers and break down 2021’s box office.
Five of the six highest-grossing domestic releases of the year? Four hail from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while the other is Venom: Let There Be Carnage. What about Hollywood blockbusters on a global scale? In that case, the comic book company’s roster of superheroes only accounts for five of the top nine, with No Time to Die, Fast & Furious 9, Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune filling out the rest.
Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is one of many acclaimed films to have fallen by the wayside and flopped hard during the pandemic, even though it’s pegged to be a seriously heavy hitter come awards season. As you can see below, a debate is raging as to why such a popular and instantly beloved musical has suffered such a fate.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
There’s also the Ansel Elgort situation to take into consideration, but try to name one dramatic movie geared towards older audiences that hit big this year. We’ll wait because there are none. It’s blockbusters or bust, and West Side Story is just one of many casualties to have fallen by the wayside as a result.