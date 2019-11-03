Marvel May Make Captain Marvel Gay And Give Her A Girlfriend

Ever since Carol Danvers made her MCU debut earlier this year in Captain Marvel, fans have been wondering whether she’ll end up coming out as an LGBT superhero. You see, in an unusual move for the MCU, Carol wasn’t given a love interest in her origins story, so right now, it’s a bit unclear if she’s gay or not.

And while we’ve yet to hear from Marvel on what they’re going to do with her in regards to this, producer Victoria Alonso has already teased that it’s possible we’ll see Captain Marvel come out in the sequel. During her Reddit AMA, someone brought up the idea and the studio exec noted that “Carol could eventually have a love story with someone of the same sex,” before saying that she thinks “it would be something incredible on the part of the MCU.”

Again, there’s still been nothing official announced on this front, but sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show was happening and that Taskmaster will be the villain in Black Widow – have informed us that Marvel has recently discussed making Carol gay and giving her a girlfriend in an upcoming MCU movie.

From what we understand, this girlfriend wouldn’t be Valkyrie but rather, a new character. And it also isn’t set in stone yet. The studio is still debating whether to make the hero gay or not, but apparently, they’re now “considering” it. This would make sense, too, as Brie Larson herself has been making a big deal about diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe lately.

Earlier this year, in fact, she said the following:

“I’m happy to be on the forefront of the normalization of this type of content and to prove once again that representation matters. Diverse storytelling matters, the female experience matters, and these are markers. So it’s something I’ve always known and I think a lot of people always knew, but this is just normalizing. I don’t understand how you could think that a certain type of person isn’t allowed to be a superhero. So to me it’s like, we gotta move faster. But I’m always wanting to move faster with this stuff.”

So, clearly Larson would be into this, but is making Captain Marvel gay something Marvel will end up doing? That remains to be seen, but the option is now on the table and as the calls for diversity only grow in size and loudness, we wouldn’t be surprised if they end up positioning Carol Danvers as one of the franchise’s leading gay heroes.