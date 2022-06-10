Marvel doing ‘Suicide Squad’ with ‘Thunderbolts’ awakens DCEU critics

It’s a very broad comparison, but the raft of initial reports revealing that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s long-rumored Thunderbolts movie had officially entered development with a director attached in Jake Schreier described the villainous team-up as the franchise’s answer to DC’s Suicide Squad.

It would be fair to say Task Force X has experienced mixed fortunes in live-action so far, with David Ayer’s original making a ton of money at the box office but leaving critics and audiences cold after being hacked apart in post-production, while James Gunn’s hybrid of sequel and reboot ranks as one of the DCEU’s best-reviewed movies, but tanked at the box office.

As you can imagine, as soon as it was confirmed that the MCU was doing its own version of an antihero ensemble blockbuster, fans of both franchises were out in force to throw some cutting barbs in each other’s direction.

My one hope for the MCU's #Thunderbolts is that it's a blend of old & new characters, as opposed to the entire team being people we've already met. The Suicide Squad proved it can be done well, & there are way too many cool team members who might not get an MCU debut otherwise. — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) June 9, 2022

When twitter starts comparing The Thunderbolts to The Suicide Squad –

pic.twitter.com/AkPswkgG7i — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) June 9, 2022

So is the Thunderbolts movie going to be better than both Suicide Squad movies? 👁 — Leo Rydel – Geekly Goods (@LeoRydelGG) June 9, 2022

re: thunderbolts, the mcu can also never really MATCH suicide squad (no, not even the critically panned one with a possessed cara delevingne belly dancing) because it literally cannot commit to bad guys being bad and staying bad or like you know, anything remotely edgy LOL 😭 — dr. victor von gloom 🌧✨ (@foeyeahboi) June 10, 2022

thunderbolts already getting the suicide squad comparisons.. this will be their first mistake cause they not beating tss i fear- pic.twitter.com/YXhPnO7vdL — iimaan | breewyn ⧗ ‎⎊ ⊗ (@widowsmagik) June 9, 2022

The Suicide Squad Gallery 1 of 30

Click to skip

























































Click to zoom

Cannot wait to see how many people post “2016 Suicide Squad>Marvel’s Thunderbolts” after the film releases https://t.co/HsamIILNfu — James (@arc_blog) June 9, 2022

I just hope people don’t start the thunderbolts vs suicide squad debates lol https://t.co/1ya7kiNpbn — Yasuke 😮‍💨😶‍🌫️ (@YasukeDaGod454) June 9, 2022

not people already saying Thunderbolts is Marvels Suicide Squad fuck off — ben (@RealBabyDrake) June 9, 2022

The thunderbolts seem like a B-grade suicide squad ngl — DoL_Mel748: Try to be optimistic for others (@KatzAsteroid49) June 9, 2022

Marvel bout to do Suicide Squad better than DC with this Thunderbolts movie 🤣 — Terence Mckinney (@tmckinney95) June 10, 2022

One thing we can bank on is that Thunderbolts will be PG-13, and the smart money would also be on the vast majority of the principal cast being familiar faces audiences have already been introduced to before. Those are two major roadblocks that Suicide Squad and its successor weren’t forced to contend with, and that’s without even bringing up the guaranteed commercial windfall that comes attached to any MCU project.

Julia-Louis Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is probably going to bring the team together, but for now we’re left to luxuriate in the speculation of the who, what, when, where, and why of Marvel’s Thunderbolts.