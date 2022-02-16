Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most profitable movies of all time — in fact, now the third highest-grossing film of all time in North America, officially surpassing Avatar on Feb. 14 as the latest sign of its popularity. That led a Marvel executive to take to Instagram overnight to boast about the new milestone.

The President of Physical, Post Production, VFX and Animation at Marvel Studios, Victoria Alonso, commemorated the film’s rise through box office ratings with a celebratory post to her Instagram page.

“No caption needed,” Alonso wrote in the caption she provided, alongside a Variety headline proclaiming “Spider-Man: No Way Home takes down Avatar to become third-biggest movie ever at domestic box office.”

Alonso went on to note that she is “immensely proud” of the No Way Home team and is “forever grateful to the audience for the love and support.”

It is notable that Avatar earned its position on the list over its lifetime. Over the entire course of its run, the film earned $760.5 million. $749.7 million of this was earned when the film was initially released in 2009, and the remaining $10.7 million came from a 2010 special edition re-release of the film, according to Box Office Pro.

No Way Home, just under two months following its release, has earned just under $761 million. The team behind the film is celebrating their massive accomplishment via messages posted to their social media accounts.

The post was met with enthusiasm from fans and industry folk alike, who flocked to the comment section to share their congratulations. Dubbing No Way Home the “best movie in years,” commenters lauded Alonso and the team at Marvel Studios for pulling off a feat of cinematic history.

The post racked up more than 3,000 likes from appreciative fans in just its first 12 hours on the platform. It follows up a number of other celebratory posts from the Marvel Studios exec, all of which detail achievements across Marvel releases.