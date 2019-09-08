Marvel Also Eyeing Shazam! Star For Galactus In The MCU

We know that the Fantastic Four are on their way into the MCU in a few years’ time, with fans excited to see how Marvel Studios gets the characters right after Fox botched them several times. The same goes for the Four’s rogues gallery, who also need to be done justice in the franchise. Doctor Doom is an obvious one, but let’s not overlook Galactus, who was previously portrayed as a cloud in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Well, We Got This Covered has heard that Marvel has already got plans for the World-Eater in the MCU. This includes even drawing up a wishlist of actors they’re considering to play the role, and one of the names on said list is British star Mark Strong, last seen in the comic book sphere as Dr. Sivana in April’s Shazam!

From what we understand, Strong hasn’t been formally approached yet, but he is being discussed for Galactus internally. The same goes for Liam Neeson, who we’re also hearing is on the wishlist. And while it’s possible that he hasn’t been approached at present either, we have no reason to doubt our sources, given that they’re the same ones who told us the real Mandarin will be in Shang-Chi and that Black Mask will be gay in Birds of Prey, two pieces of intel that were later confirmed.

Besides, Strong actually has a long history of playing villains in superhero movies, including Sinestro in Green Lantern and Frank D’Amico in Kick-Ass, based on the Millarworld comic that’s owned by Marvel. He’s yet to do a mainstream MCU movie, though, but maybe Galactus in a Fantastic Four reboot could be his chance?

In any case, Kevin Feige has previously promised, just not in so many words, that Marvel’s take on the First Family will be superior to Fox’s three previous attempts to get them right. There’s been no official word on casting of the Four themselves yet, but John Krasinski and Emily Blunt may be being eyed to play Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, respectively.

Tell us, though, would Mark Strong be your pick for the MCU’s Galactus? Sound off in the comments section down below and let us know.