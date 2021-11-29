Marvel fans are celebrating Eternals star Gemma Chan’s birthday on social media. The British actress has been a familiar face on our screens for a few years, but she became a true international star this fall thanks to the release of Eternals. The latest MCU movie featured Chan as protagonist Sersi, the kindest of the eponymous immortal beings who assumes leadership over the team after a catastrophe.

It’s fair to say Sersi became an instant fan-favorite, so it’s no wonder that Gemma Chan is trending on Twitter today as the Marvel fandom shares the love for the star’s 39th birthday.

That included one bold claim from a fan.

SHE IS THE IT GIRL. Happy birthday to our queen @gemma_chan ❤️We love you as much as Sersi loves humans… maybe even more 😌🥰 pic.twitter.com/S0Z9qS8odC — Ajak’s son | ETERNALS ERA (@eternalwhitman) November 29, 2021

Someone else declared it “Gemma Chan Day!”

And here’s a look at Gemma Chan and Richard Madden (who played her on-screen lover Ikaris) to brighten your day.

gemma chan and richard madden, that's it, that's the tweet pic.twitter.com/clYNaXVuXk — eternals comfort (@eternalscomfort) November 29, 2021

Don’t forget, Eternals wasn’t Chan’s first MCU rodeo — she previously played Kree Starforce member Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel back in 2019. Disney fans will also have heard her as Raya’s friend-turned-enemy Namaari in this year’s Raya and the Last Dragon.

Happy birthday to Gemma Chan! The actress who played Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel (2019), Sersi in Eternals (2021) and voiced Namaari in Raya and the Last Dragon (2021). pic.twitter.com/xiGp2n104G — Alec Behan (@alec_behan) November 29, 2021

A reminder that today is the birthday of three Marvel stars. Namely, Chan, Don Cheadle (War Machine himself) and the late, great Chadwick Boseman.

Happy Birthday to the Late Chadwick Boseman, Gemma Chan & Don Cheadle! 😇❤✨



Chadwick would have turned 45 this year…His legacy shall live on! ❤ pic.twitter.com/9uHoT4M1gc — Moumita Chowdhury (@buckyismyguy) November 29, 2021

Outside of her Disney work, Chan is also known for her guest roles in various hit TV shows including Doctor Who and Sherlock, as well as serving as the lead of sci-fi drama Humans. She’s likewise appeared in supporting parts in such movies as Crazy Rich Asians, Mary Queen of Scots and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Chan will next been seen in Olivia Wilde’s star-studded psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, co-starring her Eternals co-star Harry Styles.

Though a follow-up has yet to be announced, hopefully we can expect much more of her as Sersi in the MCU, too. For now, here’s wishing Gemma Chan an eternally happy birthday!