Marvel fans are celebrating ‘Eternals’ star Gemma Chan’s birthday
Marvel fans are celebrating Eternals star Gemma Chan’s birthday on social media. The British actress has been a familiar face on our screens for a few years, but she became a true international star this fall thanks to the release of Eternals. The latest MCU movie featured Chan as protagonist Sersi, the kindest of the eponymous immortal beings who assumes leadership over the team after a catastrophe.
It’s fair to say Sersi became an instant fan-favorite, so it’s no wonder that Gemma Chan is trending on Twitter today as the Marvel fandom shares the love for the star’s 39th birthday.
That included one bold claim from a fan.
Someone else declared it “Gemma Chan Day!”
And here’s a look at Gemma Chan and Richard Madden (who played her on-screen lover Ikaris) to brighten your day.
Don’t forget, Eternals wasn’t Chan’s first MCU rodeo — she previously played Kree Starforce member Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel back in 2019. Disney fans will also have heard her as Raya’s friend-turned-enemy Namaari in this year’s Raya and the Last Dragon.
A reminder that today is the birthday of three Marvel stars. Namely, Chan, Don Cheadle (War Machine himself) and the late, great Chadwick Boseman.
Outside of her Disney work, Chan is also known for her guest roles in various hit TV shows including Doctor Who and Sherlock, as well as serving as the lead of sci-fi drama Humans. She’s likewise appeared in supporting parts in such movies as Crazy Rich Asians, Mary Queen of Scots and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Chan will next been seen in Olivia Wilde’s star-studded psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, co-starring her Eternals co-star Harry Styles.
Though a follow-up has yet to be announced, hopefully we can expect much more of her as Sersi in the MCU, too. For now, here’s wishing Gemma Chan an eternally happy birthday!