#WakandaForever trends on Chadwick Boseman’s 45th birthday
For reasons almost entirely related to Letitia Wright, the buzz surrounding Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has largely been of the negative variety, which isn’t a good look for a movie that’s coming burdened with massive expectations.
If it isn’t the actress’ purported anti-vax status, it’s injuries she suffered during an action sequence forcing production to shut down until January of next year, and she’s widely expected to be inheriting the mantle of the title hero from the late, great and inimitable Chadwick Boseman.
The loss of the leading man left the Hollywood community reeling, but his legacy will continue to live on through those he inspired. Today would have been the actor and producer’s 45th birthday, and #WakandaForever is fittingly one of the top trends on Twitter as fans from all over the world pay tribute to a phenomenal talent who was taken far too soon.
It’s an impossible task for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to cope without Boseman, but Ryan Coogler and his crew will be doing their damnedest to ensure that they deliver a comic book blockbuster fitting of T’Challa, who became an instant icon and inspiration to millions of fans from the second his solo feature hit theaters in 2018.