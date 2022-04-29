Marvel fans are desperate to find out who’s who in the MCU Illuminati

Fans want Marvel to shed some light on the Illuminati.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see Benedict Cumberbatch’s character facing some serious consequences for screwing with the fabric of reality in No Way Home. It appears his spell to force everyone to forget Peter Parker caught the attention of a group of very powerful people — and they’re not happy.

These are the Illuminati. In Marvel Comics, they’re a secret society comprised of Reed Richards, Namor, Tony Stark, Black Bolt, Charles Xavier, and Strange himself, who collectively manipulate world events from the shadows.

The MCU version appears to be more extradimensionally preoccupied, with membership drawn from across the multiverse, including a variant of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X. Now fans are frantically theorizing about who else will be present.

Many are certain Reed Richards is a lock:

Been seeing a lot of rumours about Dr Strange 2 and one of em is that John Krasinki is making a cameo as Reed Richards. God pls let this be true, idc about other cameo i just want Krasinki as Mr Fantastic — beanz (@beanzyyyyy) April 25, 2022

John Krasinski better appear as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Illuminati — Adam (@adamjayyy27) April 26, 2022

I hope they picked a good Reed Richards for the Dr.Strange movie — Stormborn (@VerbalStormBorn) April 27, 2022

How Marvel bet to introduce Reed Richards (who is apart of The Illuminati along with Professor X) in the Doctor Strange movie and then hit us with a Fantastic Four movie bet to be fire. — D. (@kidconnoisseur_) April 28, 2022

If it’s true that John Krasinski is in Doctor Strange 2 as Reed Richards and will go on to play the main MCU Reed, is this the first time a major fan cast has come to fruition with the MCU? — Luke Flux (@LukeFlux1) April 28, 2022

One other name bandied about is Tom Cruise as ‘Superior Iron Man’:

The funny thing is Marvel revealed who this is so when they actually show Tom Cruise’s Iron Man in the film everyone will be shocked. https://t.co/oYSaCpVsug — ZT 🇵🇸 (@ZTteta) April 29, 2022

If Tom Cruise’s Iron Man isn’t in Doctor Strange 2. I will give a bad review on Reddit. This is a threat @MarvelStudios don’t let me down. pic.twitter.com/dQZuUmwknH — Lori Heninger (@lori_heninger9) April 27, 2022

if i see tom cruise in a iron man suit im gonna fucking riot just saying — “ (@WITCHS4PPHIC) February 17, 2022

I don't think I could handle any version of Iron Man that is Tom Cruise, I hope this is a rumor. I'm on board with Alligator Loki, but this has gone too far. — Todd Kenreck (@ToddKenreck) February 23, 2022

There are also some wilder (and funnier) rumors out there:

BREAKING: John Travolta to reprise his role of Punisher villain Howard Saint in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.



Could Saint be a member of the interdimensional Illuminati? Only time will tell. pic.twitter.com/pzvvLbn0kD — bootleg/clone (@FrownOfKhonshu) February 14, 2022

One thing I'm EXCITED to see Doctor Strange 2 for is seeing GHOST RIDER & it'll be Johnny Blaze's version, & of course DEADPOOL IN THE MCU!! 🥰



Wonder if Black Bolt will be in the Movie along with Mr. Fantastic since this will be the introduction of the Illuminati team 👀 — Rufus (@HylianEmo25) March 30, 2022

A image a universe where Deadpool is part of the Illuminati in #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/a2gC7TjRQo — Quint Dunaway (@QuintDunaway) April 29, 2022

Fortunately, we only have a week’s wait to find out for sure. However, with the social media and review embargo expiring early next week, expect spoilers to come in thick and fast on Twitter. These will likely confirm or deny which cameos are in the movie, and though Marvel has been perhaps a little too open in trailers and TV spots, we suspect they’re still holding back some huge surprises.

That said, if Tom Cruise really is in this movie as Tony Stark/Iron Man, people are going to lose their minds.

We’ll see you at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next Friday, May 6.