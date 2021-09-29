Marvel Fans Are Discussing A Controversial “Quote” From Brie Larson

In an era with the internet in the palm of our hands thanks to smart phones, it’s weird to think just how rampant an untrue rumor can spread. Brie Larson has been in the center of one such online urban legend that has been floating around for a while, with fans claiming she said something along the lines of “Captain Marvel wasn’t made for white men.”

The supposed quote has never been able to be sourced by anyone despite the numerous claims it exists. However, one Reddit user shared a video that they thought might have been what started the entire fiasco in the first place as it has a quote that is somewhat similar but has nowhere near the same meaning.

When this was brought up, many fans rallied to support Brie Larson, lamenting how unfairly she has been treated by many who love the MCU.

It’s also worth noting that this so called “quote” could have accidentally came from Larson’s comments on A Wrinkle In Time. She was quoted as saying:

“I don’t need a 40-year-old white dude to tell me what didn’t work about A Wrinkle in Time. It wasn’t made for him! I want to know what it meant to women of color, biracial women, to teen women of color.



Am I saying I hate white dudes? No, I am not. What I am saying is if you make a movie that is a love letter to women of color, there is an insanely low chance a woman of color will have a chance to see your movie, and review your movie.”

So let’s settle it once and for all — Brie Larson never said a quote like that at all. Those who want to see her in action once more as Captain Marvel will need to wait until The Marvels premieres on November 11th, 2022.