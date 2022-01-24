Marvel Cinematic Universe fans recently took to Reddit to discuss which villains they think were treated poorly, and who deserves a second chance in the limelight.

The discussion spanned over 1500 comments, with a great range of characters cited, and what more could’ve been done with them in the universe.

One of the most common calls was for Ultron to get another go, after its mostly forgettable “age” in Avengers: Age of Ultron, which was essentially just a weekend bender gone very wrong.

As for how Ultron could return, eagle-eyed viewers noted that an Ultron bot helmet can be seen in the Damage Control lock-up shown in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

More mentions came the way of Ultron, with /u/CaptainBananaFish pointing towards three more villains in Darren Cross from Ant-Man, Kaecillius from Doctor Strange, and even Hela from Thor: Ragnarok. Darren Cross is rumoured to appear to return in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – potentially as a version of M.O.D.O.K.

Fans then discussed the logistics of Asgardians dying when it came to Hela, and where exactly she’d be now. With the multiverse about to be ripped open, there may be nothing stopping her from a return.

Fans also seem keen for Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen to return, even if it isn’t with Kaecillius from Doctor Strange.

Black Panther‘s two villains from the titular film also received praise, with Andy Serkis’ depiction of Klaue proving to be very popular.

With Mordo returning in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s possible he could become the next Loki-like character. Doctor Strange has a good rogues gallery in the comics, and Mordo could represent a long-term arc for the Sorcerer Supreme.