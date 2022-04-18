Marvel fans are going bananas for the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer
For weeks Marvel Studios has given fans a serious case of blue balls (and uh, blue ovaries) over the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer. That reached fever pitch when it was noted that the movie now held the ignominious record for the shortest window between the release of a first trailer. Now that trailer is here, meaning the record stands at 82 days, trouncing The Incredible Hulk‘s previous record of 93 days.
As such, social media is currently going absolutely bonkers as fans get to see what Taika Waititi has been cooking up. The overall reaction is joy, with the reveal of Jane Foster’s Thor obviously a huge moment for some fans:
Others are celebrating the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who seem to have a very awkward relationship with their new Asgardian member:
But many are simply celebrating that Marvel Studios has finally – finally – released this trailer:
As of this point, the Thor: Love and Thunder hype train has officially left the station, so expect much more from this movie going forwards. One thing to note is that this is listed as a “teaser” trailer, which may indicate a full trailer is going to debut along with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it lands on May 6.
Fingers crossed that lives up to this incredible debut, as it’s hard to imagine them topping this deftly edited and perfectly soundtracked glimpse at what’s coming, especially as this trailer doesn’t appear to spoil the plot. However, if a new trailer is on the way, our one wish now is for a glimpse of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.
Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8.