Marvel Studios has been playing very coy with Thor: Love and Thunder. The hugely anticipated superhero sequel has been kept under wraps for a very long time, with all previous Marvel movies having already provided a trailer this close to their release date. Well, that long and painful wait is finally over, and the trailer is here.

This barnstorming trailer indicates that fans of Taika Waititi’s style in Thor: Ragnarok are in for a treat. Some of the more special treats are our first looks at Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir and taking on the powers of Thor.

(And it’s soundtracked with a snippet of Guns ‘n Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” to boot.)

The movie will also see Chris Hemsworth flexing both his comedic and literal muscles, though it’s clear that Mjolnir ending up with his ex isn’t going to sit easily with him. The trailer also confirms that the leaked promotional images explaining the film’s plot appear to be accurate, so we’ll see Tessa Thompson as ‘King Valkyrie’ defending New Asgard.

It’s also nice to get another peek at the Guardians of the Galaxy, though it’s a little sad that we’ll apparently never get a full ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’ film. Even so, their appearance here will likely set up their return in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special this holiday season and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in a year’s time.

Now that Thor: Love and Thunder has been officially unveiled, we should start to see more information coming out in the run-up to its release.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8.