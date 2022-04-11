‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ action figure teases film’s plot

Thor: Love and Thunder may not yet have a trailer, but thanks to a line of action figures for the movie that have leaked online, we now have a tease at some of the film’s plot.

Among these action figures is King Valkyrie who will be returning for the movie, this time as the leader of New Asgard — a title which she was gifted at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame.

On the underside of the new Legends Series Figures, Valkyrie’s has a brief description of her story during the upcoming sequel.

“When a dangerous new visitor threatens the livelihood of New Asgard, King Valkyrie is forced to take up her sword once more to defend her people.”

While it does not explicitly say so, it’s very likely that the “new visitor” the description is referring to is Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, set to make his debut in the MCU with the film. Gorr’s look has been mostly hidden but the character was also unveiled in the range of figures for the movie.

This description lines up directly with a Lego set for the film that was leaked called “The Battle of New Asgard”. The front of this set displayed Thor and Jane Foster taking on Gorr, however, without Valkyrie being shown it’s possible the battle takes place as part of the film’s final act.

A trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder should be coming in the new few weeks, though no date has been revealed publicly. The movie will launch in theaters on July 8.