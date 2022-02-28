‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ merch hints at epic monster battle

History has shown that one of the biggest threats to major spoilers from a high-profile project making their way online isn’t surreptitious set photos, insiders leaking information, or an accidental slip of the tongue from a cast or creative team member. No, we’re talking about official tie-in LEGO merchandise.

Godzilla vs. Kong, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and The Batman are just three recent blockbusters to have seen plot points, costumes, or supporting characters revealed ahead of time, and Thor: Love and Thunder has been joining that list over the last couple of weeks.

On top of revealing a blocky first look at Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher and another glimpse of Natalie Portman in costume as Jane Foster’s superheroic alter ego, the latest LEGO set looks to have showcased an epic battle between the forces of good and evil, with a giant monster thrown in for good measure.

Thor: Love and Thunder merchandise 1 of 9

Mighty Thor An action figure for Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor

Thor An action figure of Chris Hemsworth's Thor in 'Love and Thunder'

Korg Korg action figure from LEGO

The Goat Boat The Goat Boat, a mighty Viking ship from LEGO

The Goat Boat 2 A different version of the Goat Boat

Goat Boat Another angle of the Goat Boat

Mjolnir A shattered, and remade, Mjolnir

Stormbreaker Thor's Stormbreaker toy from LEGO

Click to zoom

Given that the set is named “Attack on New Asgard”, we can infer what’s going on for ourselves. It was always likely that Valkyrie’s kingdom would find itself under attack by a villain hoping to live up to his name by slaying deities, and it would appear that Gorr is bringing along a hulking beast or two to act as backup.