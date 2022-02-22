A new bit of Lego merchandise is giving our first sense of what Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher may take after in the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder.

Of course, it isn’t a full-blown photograph or rendering of Bale in full costume and make-up, but rather the mini-figure version of the character. Still, that does provide something of a jumping-off point for what Gorr may look like in a fully realized form.

The Gorr mini-figure character has gray skin, red glowing eyes, and tattered or even mummy-like clothes, from what we could tell from the box art.

Gorr also wields a sword in the image, which ComicBook points out is most likely All-Black the Necrosword.

The Lego set where Gorr is included is called The Goat Boat, priced around $50, and is available for pre-order now on Lego’s website. It won’t hit store shelves until April 26, 2022.

Other characters included in the set are Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, and Taika Waititi’s Korg.

In the comics, Gorr’s hardships on a planet on the brink of starvation became the precipice for resenting the seemingly indifferent gods he was taught to trust. This disavowal of any higher power causes his clan to banish him.

When he happens upon two gods that crash lands in the desert and bonds with one of their weapons, All-Black the Necrosword, he uses the dark blade to begin an eons-long killing spree of any and all gods that get in his way.

Thor: Love and Thunder comes to theaters July 8, 2022