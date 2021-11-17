Marvel Fans Are Going Crazy Over Latest Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally had its highly anticipated second trailer revealed to the public and there was plenty to get fans hyped for the third film in Marvel Studios Spider-Man series.
Today’s trailer revealed more of the film’s setting, plot, and of course some major cameos that were heavily rumored through the production and leadup of the upcoming film.
In this trailer, fans got a closer look at Doc Ock and how he will factor into the film’s plot as well as their first official glimpses of Green Goblin, Sandman, Elektro, and Lizard.
This trailer also revealed more of the conflict between Peter Parker and Dr. Strange that will play a major role in the film.
One thing it didn’t do was show off the heavily rumored appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Men. This if it proves to be true will likely be hidden until the movie launches in theatres.
Social media has been lit up since the trailer which can be found here dropped with fans ecstatic about the huge reveals. Here are some of the things that fans had to say after finally getting a better look at Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Spider-Man: No Way Home launches next month on Dec. 17. Ahead of its release, we’ll likely get more teases of the film, however, this second trailer is likely the biggest we’ll see until the movie hits theatres and reveals all to fans.