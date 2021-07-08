Marvel Fans Are Loving Benedict Cumberbatch At Wimbledon

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch attended Wimbledon yesterday, and Marvel fans can’t get enough of the English actor’s super stylish look. Cumberbatch was there to catch the tennis tournament with his father, Timothy Carlton, with the pair sitting amongst a bundle of celebrities, including singer Olly Murs and fellow actor Jack Whitehall. Dressed in a pair of shades, a snappy pale blue suit and matching hat, Cumberbatch looked far removed from his beloved role as Dr. Stephen Strange, which he’ll soon be reprising in this December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A big tennis fan, Cumberbatch has frequently been spotted at Wimbledon over the years, having previously attended with his wife Sophie Hunter and good pal Tom Hiddleston. On this occasion, he caught the game with his dad. Carlton is best known for playing Mr. Holmes, the detective’s father, opposite his son on BBC’s Sherlock. Cumberbatch’s real-life mother Wanda Ventham likewise played Mrs. Holmes.

It’s fair to say that no one turns watching a Wimbledon match into a fashion show like Cumberbatch. And his loyal army of fans on social media were here for it.

Benedict Cumberbatch with his dad in Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Cducik0eor — best of benedict (@picsbenedict) July 6, 2021

"nobody's perfect" okay then explain benedict cumberbatch pic.twitter.com/uRjOLsrM8C — déia (@partygirlu2) July 7, 2021

Marvel's Benedict Cumberbatch Is Grand Admiral Thrawn In The Mandalorian Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Benedict Cumberbatch be like: give me a mask to match the suit or i'm not going anywhere… Something like that happened in my mind pic.twitter.com/eoYFCQoVrL — C:) (@GhostgirlStrang) July 7, 2021

benedict cumberbatch owns the colour blue.

thanks for coming to my TED talk. pic.twitter.com/1fd1GvMf8R — aygun. (@siennaonfilm) July 7, 2021

Father & son 👱🏼‍♂️👦🏼

Sweet moment…🧸🧸

Btw, love the golden part on Benedict Cumberbatch’s sneakers 🤎🤎 pic.twitter.com/Dp1B277ovQ — JilldarBC (@JilldarB) July 7, 2021

Doctor Shades.

benedict cumberbatch at wimbledon throughout the years 💕 pic.twitter.com/CRhAY3QRIi — ♡ (@CURLYBENEDICT) July 7, 2021

For now, Cumberbatch is free to enjoy the summer sports season, but in a few months’ time he’ll be busy with the press tour for No Way Home, in which he’ll be starring opposite Tom Holland as the Sorcerer Supreme becomes Peter Parker’s latest superhero mentor. The duo will have their work cut out for them this time as they’ll be defending New York from a range of legacy villains from the multiverse, including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

And, not long after that, the actor leads his own sequel movie in the form of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, hitting cinemas next March. For that one, Cumberbatch will be teaming up with WandaVision‘s Elizabeth Olsen as the two magic-users attempt to protect all of reality. In short, it’s about to be a very good time to be a Benedict Cumberbatch fan.