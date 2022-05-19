Home / movies

Marvel fans are torn on if Henry Cavill should be the MCU’s Captain Britain

With his career as Superman seemingly on permanent hold, Marvel fans have long hoped that Kevin Feige might poach Henry Cavill from DC and cast him in the MCU. But who would the Man of Steel star be best suited to play? One common choice is Captain Britain aka Brian Braddock, seeing as it would be fun for Cavill to get to play a superhero with his own English accent for a change. And yet fans are torn if this is really the Marvel role for him.

Redditor Rabbidraccoon18 shared a fanmade poster imagining Cavill as Captain Britain on the Marvel Studios subreddit, asking for a show of hands on who would want to see The Witcher‘s Geralt of Rivia don the United Jack super-suit in the MCU.

Sure enough, a bunch of fans voted with a big fat “yay.”

For others, it all rests on whether he can sport a beard.

It’s a yes, as long as he gets to team up with Excalibur and ClanDestine.

A lot of people didn’t go for the idea, however… but only because they’d rather see Cavill play one of the Marvel universe’s Superman analogues, just for the meta thrill of it. For instance, Hyperion or even Hercules.

Alternatively, there’s the Sentry, basically a version of Superman suffering from mental health issues.

But Hyperion still seems to be fans’ top pick for Cavill, outside of Captain Britain.

Different fans don’t care who plays him as long as Braddock is added to the MCU ASAP.

Then again, others have a different question on their minds…

Technically, Captain Britain is already in the MCU, as Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter is essentially a variant of the character, but there’s definitely still room for Braddock himself to appear. Especially as he was confirmed to exist on Earth-616 in Avengers: Endgame. But whether Henry Cavill should be cast in the part or not, fans can’t decide. Kevin Feige, the ball is in your court.