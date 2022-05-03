Marvel Fans Realize It’s Exactly 20 Years Since ‘Spider-Man’ Released

Spider-Man fans have just been reminded that time is a cruel mistress. Today marks twenty years since Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man hit theaters, with Tobey Maguire’s debut as the web-slinger picking up rave reviews, bringing home an enormous box office haul, and kicking off one of the most successful franchises in cinema history.
But many fans can’t believe this film is two decades old, with the anniversary making them very aware of the cold hand of death on their shoulder:
Many have also noted the synchronicity of director Sam Raimi releasing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this week:
And some are simply celebrating Spider-Man being an excellent movie:
In the wake of the smash-hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, talk has begun about Raimi and Maguire reuniting to finally make Spider-Man 4. Raimi has said he’d love to do it if the opportunity presented itself, but admitted that it might be a tough sell to Sony and Marvel Studios given the popularity of Tom Holland’s Spidey.
However, with the Spider-Verse blossoming into life, audiences would almost certainly understand what was going on with the character. A movie about Maguire’s Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane trying to live a normal domestic life (perhaps with spider-powered teenage daughter May Parker tossed into the mix) would be a great ride.
In the meantime, 2002’s Spider-Man remains a fun watch. Sure some of the effects are a little dated, but it’s got style and heart, and both go a long way.