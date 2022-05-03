Marvel Fans Realize It’s Exactly 20 Years Since ‘Spider-Man’ Released

Spider-Man fans have just been reminded that time is a cruel mistress. Today marks twenty years since Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man hit theaters, with Tobey Maguire’s debut as the web-slinger picking up rave reviews, bringing home an enormous box office haul, and kicking off one of the most successful franchises in cinema history.

But many fans can’t believe this film is two decades old, with the anniversary making them very aware of the cold hand of death on their shoulder:

Today’s the 20th anniversary of the original Spider-Man movie



I feel so old 😭 — Jaxlam Supreme (@TheJaxlam) May 3, 2022

I can’t believe Spider-Man came out 20 years ago today! Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/Hp1rBvUStd — 🎮Justin Pyle🎮 (@pugdad01) May 3, 2022

Spider-Man was released 20 YEARS AGO pic.twitter.com/TOw2sNUUuC — Marvel Perfect Gifs & Clips (@MCUPerfectGifs) May 3, 2022

How old were you when Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) came out on this day 20 years ago



I'll start, I was 15 years old pic.twitter.com/W9Wbp1Q2aZ — Jeffrey (@WakkoKing) May 3, 2022

Spider-Man fans going to bed knowing tomorrow that a cinematic masterpiece was released 20 years ago #spiderman pic.twitter.com/p3dEW34u4p — The Amazing Kenny Atomic (@Kenny_Atomic) May 3, 2022

Tuesday it'll be 20 years since the original Spider-Man was released in theaters. Man! This makes me feel old. I remember begging my parents to take me so on May 3rd

I'm going to review and tribute one of tmmy favorite superhero Movies

Spider-Man from 2002 pic.twitter.com/T4HMaWGf3b — Lazy Universe (@TheLazyOtaku2) May 1, 2022

Many have also noted the synchronicity of director Sam Raimi releasing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this week:

Kinda wild that 20 years ago Sam Raimi brought Spider-Man to life on the big screen. Now 20 years later almost to the date, he returns within the MCU with “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness”. pic.twitter.com/eF66xbpZpQ — Jeff Brandon Warner (@JeffBrandon86) May 3, 2022

Sam Raimi Spider-Man in 2002 and 20 years later Sam Raimi Doctor Strange 2 sheesh pic.twitter.com/d81ooGCZee — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕠 ❄️ (@MANOMAGlC) May 3, 2022

20 years ago today Sam Raimi’s 1st Spider-Man was released.



After so long Mr. Raimi is coming back with a bang in “Dr. Strange: Multiverse of Madness”



Raimi can turn any movie into a dark magical horror. High hopes on Raimi coz this one ain’t going to be a typical Marvel movie. pic.twitter.com/0ddc1XLeGn — Ankit Jadia (@anks0504) May 3, 2022

And some are simply celebrating Spider-Man being an excellent movie:

Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' was released 20 years ago today 🕸 pic.twitter.com/IDgsjERf9r — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 3, 2022

Spider-Man premiered 20 years ago today 🐐❤️



Sam Raimi – Tobey Maguire Supremacy 🛐🔥 pic.twitter.com/rdmczTMFCi — Rocky Bhai (@RockybhaiOffcl) May 3, 2022

Absolutely wild how it's been 20 years since Sam Raimi's Spider-Man released! It's one of my favorite movies of all time and always will be. 🕸️ pic.twitter.com/k0extv9mpO — Barfman (@SpideyStation) May 3, 2022

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man arrived 20 years ago. This movie remains one of the best live action Spider-Man projects. Theres so much to love! Willem Dafoe's performance as Green Goblin, the iconic kiss scene, and one the greatest call to action endings I've ever witnessed. #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/5a9xc2NAmH — CriticalOverlord (@CriticalOverlo3) May 3, 2022



In the wake of the smash-hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, talk has begun about Raimi and Maguire reuniting to finally make Spider-Man 4. Raimi has said he’d love to do it if the opportunity presented itself, but admitted that it might be a tough sell to Sony and Marvel Studios given the popularity of Tom Holland’s Spidey.

However, with the Spider-Verse blossoming into life, audiences would almost certainly understand what was going on with the character. A movie about Maguire’s Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane trying to live a normal domestic life (perhaps with spider-powered teenage daughter May Parker tossed into the mix) would be a great ride.

In the meantime, 2002’s Spider-Man remains a fun watch. Sure some of the effects are a little dated, but it’s got style and heart, and both go a long way.