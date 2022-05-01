Sam Raimi Doubles Down on ‘Spider-Man 4’, Says He’d Love It to Happen

In the aftermath of 'No Way Home', the chances of 'Spider-Man 4' coming to life continue to skyrocket.

As recently as a couple of years ago, the notion of seeing Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire reunited almost two decades down the line to revive their abandoned Spider-Man 4 would have sounded preposterous, but it’s fast becoming something we can completely envision.

Once the multiversal plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home was revealed, everybody assumed and expected Maguire and Andrew Garfield to swing by to support Tom Holland’s canonical Peter Parker, and the trio certainly didn’t disappoint. Around the same time, Raimi returned to the superhero sandbox to helm Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which itself deals with the concept of alternate realities.

Having previously conceded that he’d definitely be open to Spider-Man 4, the filmmaker has now doubled down on those sentiments in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“If there was a great story there, I think it’d be … my love for the characters hasn’t diminished one iota. It would be the same things that would stop me now that stopped me then: “Does Tobey want to do it? Is there an emotional arc for him? Is there a great conflict for this character? And is there a worthy villain that fits into the theme of the piece?” There’s a lot of questions that would have to be answered. If those could be answered, then I’d love to.”

You’d expect Maguire to be the sticking point, given that he’s been highly selective when choosing his roles ever since his last outing under the spandex, but there’s no harm in fans crossing their fingers in the hopes the pieces will fall into place sooner rather than later.