Fans demanding Marvel takes Sam Raimi up on his ‘Spider-Man 4’ tease

After saying he's "definitely open" to it, fans are hoping to will Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man 4' into existence.

In the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which finally confirmed the worst-kept secret in the industry to unite Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire to fight side-by-side, fans threw their weight behind the idea of having three separate standalone web-slingers existing individually.

Never mind the fact Sony already has Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, Venom 3, and El Muerto on the way (although there are sadly no signs of a Morbius sequel yet), calls were nonetheless made to give Garfield some closure with The Amazing Spider-Man 3, while additionally reuniting Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire to make the fourth film that was taken away from them almost 15 years ago.

For a while the former seemed more likely, at least until Garfield announced he was taking a break from acting, but it’s been Spider-Man 4 gaining serious traction online. While on the press tour for his Marvel return as the director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, social media has latched on to the filmmaker saying he’s “completely open” to revisiting Peter Parker.

I would dump out all of the SSU plans for Venom 3, Madame Web, ALLLL that for Spider-Man 4. https://t.co/nhn2vGkDOu — Leo Rydel – Geekly Goods (@LeoRydelGG) April 28, 2022

Sam, Tobey and Kirsten: “We wanna make Spider-Man 4”



Sony: “Nah fuck that here’s EL MUERTO 😂👌🏽💯” https://t.co/q00K23zSjo — Sam (@theraimiverse) April 28, 2022

I need Spider-Man 4 — Mauricio | Browntable  (@Browntable_Ent) April 28, 2022

I believe Tobey should get his Spider-Man 4 before Tom’s. pic.twitter.com/jFnJwHQgnh — Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 (@RaimiHope) April 28, 2022

If Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a success, I think there’s a chance we’ll get Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 pic.twitter.com/dQN5M1ZJcq — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 28, 2022

Just imagine how Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 would look with today’s resources… https://t.co/5v6Vp08Tf5 — Shadow K (@shitter_k) April 29, 2022

Spider-Man 4 is currently trending 📈 pic.twitter.com/o2A9jolvWG — Sam Raimi Updates (@SamRaimiUpdates) April 28, 2022

The main sticking point could turn out to be Maguire, who only recently embarked on a comeback after seven years away from our screens after following up No Way Home with playing Charlie Chaplin in Damien Chezelle’s Babylon, but he’s not really said much about his desire (or lack thereof) to suit up yet again.

It definitely can’t be ruled out, then, but you can guarantee the internet would explode if it did.