Fans are both heartbroken and wildly supportive of Andrew Garfield’s break from acting

Andrew Garfield revealed that he's taking a break from acting to "be a bit ordinary," and fans are both supportive and heartbroken.

Andrew Garfield has announced that he is stepping away from acting to find himself and figure out what he wants to do next. After an incredibly jam-packed couple of years, he is ready to be “a bit ordinary.”

Let’s face it: Garfield has been a busy guy. In fact, it’s probably been a while since he could take a step back and take it all in. From appearing in beloved films such as tick, tick…BOOM! and Spider-Man: No Way Home to The Eyes of Tammy Faye, as well as the upcoming series, Under the Banner of Heaven, Garfield is due for a break.

The internet is reacting with the utmost respect and support for Garfield’s decision, while being heartbroken at the same time.

That emotional grin with tears daring to escape your eyes? That’s the consensus on Garfield’s announcement.

andrew garfield: “I need to take a break and just be a person for a while”



me: pic.twitter.com/PnLPWNFXrm — tick, tick… (@BohoDayz) April 27, 2022

The Andrew Garfield renaissance feels like it didn’t last long enough, but fans know his break is well deserved.

andrew garfield you will be dearly missed pic.twitter.com/kPHO936Xe1 — natalie!! 🙃 (@hlwdandrew) April 27, 2022

This user would only like to be woken up when Garfield is back.

ANDREW GARFIELD IS TAKING A BREAK FROM ACTING JUST PUT ME IN A COMA UNTIL HE’S BACK — kass 💙 (@kassadiec) April 27, 2022

It’s not what we did; it’s that he deserves it, but you’re not wrong if it feels a bit like a personal attack. What will we do without his influence on the entertainment realm?

ANDREW GARFIELD IS TAKING A BREAK FROM ACTING ???? WHAT DID I DO TO DESERVE THAT — sarah. 👻 (@onthelooserx) April 27, 2022

With Under the Banner of Heaven premiering tomorrow, this reaction is one of the best.

The two reactions to Andrew Garfield announcing he's taking a break from acting for a bit are "the Spider-Man check cleared" and "what have we, the Mormons, done to the man?” — Tenna-Wan (@tenna_wan) April 27, 2022

This user is deciding to take a break from acting out in support of Garfield’s break from acting.

Andrew Garfield is taking a break from acting. In a show of support, I am taking a break from acting out. — Thomas Leemon (@thomasleemon) April 27, 2022

Garfield truly won’t ever be “some guy.”

andrew garfield taking a break from acting to be “ordinary for a while” but like sorry babe you will never be just some guy to me — matsu (@lNCITECHAOS) April 27, 2022

It’s okay if you’re going to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home way too many times to deal with the news.

Not Andrew Garfield taking a break from acting 😪😪😪 brb watching Spider-Man no way home a billion times — venmo: MiaGomez (@that_chick_mia) April 27, 2022

So, when is the break over?

alright andrew garfield needs to wrap up this break — kay 🌸 (@kaysflm) April 27, 2022

In closing, we’re all a little heartbroken at the news.

Andrew Garfield is taking a break, so I wish him the best, but am minorly heartbroken myself. — vijay 🇺🇦 (@SunnyDayCBay) April 27, 2022

You can see Garfield in Under the Banner of Heaven premiering on FX tomorrow night, and watch what will be his last role for a (hopefully slight) while.