Marvel Fans Are Campaigning For Jack Black To Get A Role In The MCU

Since landing the breakout role of his acting career 20 years ago in High Fidelity, Jack Black has embraced his niche as one of the most likeable and energetic personalities in Hollywood. While he never veers too far from his established persona of being frequently loud and incredibly hyperactive, he’s built a solid back catalogue of great movies that have all been tailored to his particular talents.

Earlier this week, the latest chapter in Twitter’s war against Chris Pratt saw the Guardians of the Galaxy star trending once again when people decided that Jack Black should simply replace him in every role of his career from Parks and Recreation‘s Andy Dwyer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Star-Lord.

The bandwagon has continued rolling on, but Pratt has been left by the wayside as fans continue to put forward the idea of Black joining the MCU as any number of characters, and you can check out some of what folks are saying down below along with a rather disturbing video of the 51 year-old as Spider-Man.

I want to see Jack Black play Wilson Fisk in the MCU. — Jolly Jake 🎅🏻 (@DarrWars) December 3, 2020

let jack black play hercules in the MCU — Hana Kim-smas • 김하나 🇰🇷 (@_hanatwothree) December 3, 2020

Jack Black is a genuinely good person, and he makes me smile just by thinking about him. I adore his acting career, Tenacious D is probably the best rock duo of ALL TIME, and he would be great in ANY role in the MCU. — it's easy to be nice (@Romxntic_Boi) December 4, 2020

The fact that Jack Black in the MCU is trending means that I am legally obligated to say he would be an absolutely perfect actor to play the thing. @johnkrasinski and @jackblack would be the new dynamic duo for the next 10 years — Reece Renzenbrink (@ImSaxyAndINoIt) December 4, 2020

Fancasting Jack Black into the MCU:

Walter Langkowski / Sasquatch (like his dad!)

MODOCK/BRODOCK

Gilgamesh (God that hercules run where he's struggling with being sober and Gilgamesh is around would be perfect for disney+)

The high evolutionary! — Charles Xavier Lacerte (@CXLACERTE_) December 4, 2020

Seeing as Jables in the MCU is trending…

I'd consider him for these following roles, in order: Reed Richards

Nova

Beast#JackBlack — Gavin Jefferson (@DoctorUlysses) December 4, 2020

I love how people are screaming for Jack Black to be in the MCU and there's absolutely no discussion I can see about a character he could play (Saying he should be Star Lord doesn't count!) I could see him playing Wonder Man at a stretch, like a more bombastic take on Simon. pic.twitter.com/Bz6KAhpweG — Tim Poultney 🏺 (@DreamsofLuxor) December 4, 2020

If we're trying to get @jackblack into the #MCU, his could voice Mojo perfectly and you can't tell me otherwise. And if that's the case, then maybe we can actually get a Shatter Star/Longshot/Mojoverse series. — Joey King (@Cornerb0y) December 4, 2020

All this talk of Jack Black in the MCU. Am I the only one who wants to see him play a villain? I feel like he’d make a great Rhino or Scorpion. — MrGreggypants (@HollywoodBooyah) December 4, 2020

Why not have Jack Black as the MCU Ben Grimm? @MarvelStudios If he can pull off a New York accent, he’d be golden for the role.

If not, maybe Arcade for a villain role?#Marvel — Jason Turner (@foolhardywriter) December 4, 2020

Ironically, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise would be a pretty good fit for Jack Black‘s comic sensibilities and larger than life presence, but the Tenacious D frontman doesn’t really tend to sign on for big properties.

He took a major role in Peter Jackson’s King Kong fifteen years ago and headlined the disastrous Gulliver’s Travels five years later, but outside of his scene-stealing performance as one of the four leads in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level, the only other multi-film series he’s ever appeared in is the animated Kung Fu Panda trilogy. That being said, when Marvel come knocking, not a lot of actors are able to turn them down.