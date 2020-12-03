The Internet Is Calling For Jack Black To Replace Chris Pratt In Everything

We don’t make the rules, but the law of the internet dictates that somebody has to be the least popular Chris in Hollywood, and it looks like Mr. Pratt has taken the unwanted distinction after he was named bottom of the pile beneath Hemsworth, Evans and Pine. Your mileage on whether or not the 41 year-old deserves such an accolade may vary, especially when he became the latest victim of cancel culture by doing precisely nothing.

The Jurassic World star was absent from an Avengers-themed fundraiser being held by Joe Biden’s Presidential campaign, and by not taking part, in the eyes of Twitter that made him a homophobic white supremacist. Admittedly, Pratt had a minor public faux pas with a poorly-worded social media post designed to promote his Pixar movie Onward at the People’s Choice Awards, but Robert Downey Jr. didn’t attend the virtual fundraiser either and nobody was calling for his head, although he did rush to the defense of his former Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star.

The latest chapter in the online discourse is suggesting that Jack Black replace Chris Pratt for literally every role of his entire career, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Jack Black could replace Chris Pratt in anything that clown has ever been in. — Kayla Ancrum (@KaylaAncrum) December 2, 2020

Jack Black could do Guardians of the Galaxy but Chris Pratt couldn’t do The Holiday. — Ariadne Oliver Stan Account (@marillenbaum27) December 2, 2020

Can we go back, edit his face in, and pretend it was him all along?! — ToraShae (@BlackMajiik) December 3, 2020

Jack black in parks and rec would be a zero effort job for him. 😂 and he would be so much better — Kayla Ancrum (@KaylaAncrum) December 3, 2020

When I first saw the trailer for Onward I thought it was Jack Black.

It really should have been Jack Black. — 𝔇𝔞𝔳𝔦𝔡 ℌ𝔞𝔡𝔡𝔬𝔫 (@ebonrook_film) December 3, 2020

Chris Pratt And Chris Hemsworth's Couples Photoshoot Resurfaces 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Jack Black could have done everything Chris Pratt was in but Chris Pratt could never do everything Jack Black was in Period https://t.co/WZxPeyeNPm — bruh girl nation (@keanusimp) December 3, 2020

jack black is actually more believable as a sex symbol than chris pratt https://t.co/fWM2OLOkLm — La Dolce Mathur (@TheManish89) December 3, 2020

I can imagine Jack Black losing his shit and punching Thanos' face more than I can remember Chris Pratt actually doing it — 🔞 New 🔞 Gender Who Dis (@NewGenderWhoDis) December 3, 2020

It took me so long to realize that Chris Pratt is just diet Jack Black holy shit https://t.co/4vM4Dp0txS — Emmett Watkins Jr. in Blackboy: A Big Adventure (@Ejsponge61) December 3, 2020

Jack black could be star lord but Chris Pratt could never be Dewey Finn — august but in november (@femm_ish) December 3, 2020

To add to this, Jack Black could do Jurassic World but Chris Pratt couldn’t do School of Rock — disgruntled pelican (@witty_villain) December 3, 2020

While some of the responses are tongue in cheek, there are a number of interesting ideas being put forward. Would it be cool to see Jack Black playing a superhero in the MCU? Of course it would. Would it be awesome to have Jack Black battling dinosaurs in the Jurassic World franchise? Absolutely. Chris Pratt can’t seem to catch a break these days, but the latest twist in the tale of the online rebellion against him as at least shown some love for the hyperactive Jumanji and Kung Fu Panda star.