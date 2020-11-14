Patrick Schwarzenegger Defends Chris Pratt From Recent Controversy

With so many Chrises to choose from in Hollywood, one of them is always going to have to be regarded as the least popular, and it would appear that the internet has settled on Chris Pratt being inferior to Hemsworth, Evans and Pine. Of course, the latest backlash to surround the Guardians of the Galaxy star is rooted entirely in the fact that he didn’t take part in a political fundraiser, which in today’s online parlance meant that he had been outed as a white supremacist and a homophobe.

Robert Downey Jr. didn’t take part in the fundraiser either, but he did come to Pratt’s defense on social media, as did a whole host of the 41 year-old’s friends and collaborators. It was the second time he’d found himself trending for the wrong reasons recently after a poorly-worded social media post designed to promote his Pixar animation Onward didn’t go down too well either.

Having recently married Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s daughter Katherine, Pratt is now a part of both Hollywood and Washington royalty having been welcomed into the extended Schwarzenegger/Kennedy clan, and brother-in-law Patrick revealed that he’s offered support to his sister’s husband.

“It’s crazy. Twitter is a junkyard, right? I mean, every day there’s something. People are calling out this person or that person, or let’s get mad at this person. People are so focused on putting other people down to make themselves feel better. It’s sad, honestly. Chris is pretty strong-boned. I don’t think anything really hits him deep down. I messaged him, and just mostly was like, ‘I hope you’re not taking this seriously’. I don’t really know what else to say. I think he can learn a thing or two from my dad or my mom. My dad was always adamant about not letting anybody else’s opinions mess with his drive or where he wanted to go. No matter what you’re doing in life, there’s are always going be people hating on you and wanting you to fail.”

Given his lineage, the 27 year-old actor has no doubt been well trained for handling life in the public eye, something that Chris Pratt has also had to get used to in the last few years having rocketed to the top of the A-list following his star-making big screen performance in Guardians of the Galaxy. Every public figure tends to face backlash at one point or another unless their name is Tom Hanks or Keanu Reeves, and the whole thing will have no doubt blown over by the time Pratt’s next movie hits theaters.