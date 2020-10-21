Robert Downey Jr. And Mark Ruffalo Defend Chris Pratt Amid Social Media Backlash

Social media plays an increasingly important part in the lives of millions of people around the world, but one of the single worst things to ever come out of the technology age has to be cancel culture. If somebody decides they don’t like an actor, director, TV show or movie, then all it takes is one post or tweet for thousands of people to jump on the bandwagon, whether there’s any merit to the accusations or not.

The latest target of the Twitter mob is Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, who has already been subjected to online vitriol recently after a poorly-worded post to promote his Pixar movie Onward. The newest attack on the actor appears to be based on nothing more than the fact that he’s openly Christian and conservative, and wasn’t one of the many Marvel Cinematic Universe stars who took part in a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Of course, a lot of the franchise’s other major names were absent from the lineup, too, but Pratt’s personal views saw him become a target, and he was swiftly trending online after being labeled a white supremacist and a homophobe. Quite how those dots were connected is up for debate, but several of the actor’s co-stars have now been forced to publicly defend him.

Chris Pratt And Chris Hemsworth's Couples Photoshoot Resurfaces 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Robert Downey Jr., who was also missing from the fundraiser but didn’t find himself becoming the target of cancel culture, called out the people taking issue with Chris Pratt‘s absence, while Mark Ruffalo and James Gunn waded into the argument, too.

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian. https://t.co/XSIgU9WemX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 20, 2020

That’s exactly true. And many actors are nice only to people in power. What matters to me is how people treat the crew members, and wait staff, and fans. And Chris Pratt is always incredibly kind to these people, which is one of the reasons I love him. https://t.co/3UjuW5NTVv — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 20, 2020

Chris himself has openly stated the church he attends doesn’t reflect all of his personal views, and that he is a “man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want.” — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 20, 2020

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige once called modern internet culture a hell pit, and based on how one of his biggest stars is being treated, the MCU’s ensemble of actors might be inclined to agree now.