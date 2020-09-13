Home / movies

Marvel Fans Defend Chris Evans After Nude Photo Accidentally Leaks

By
Chris Evans has been finding himself trending all weekend, but not for the right reasons.

As you may’ve heard, the actor had an unfortunate mishap yesterday when he accidentally shared a nude photo of himself to his millions of Instagram followers. Though it was quickly deleted, it wasn’t long before it began spreading online and it’d be fair to say that it’s been all anyone could talk about lately.

But it’s important to remember that Evans himself is probably not taking this too well and can’t be happy about the whole thing. And his fans certainly know that, as tons of people have hopped on Twitter over the past day or so to jump to his defense, calling on folks to respect the actor and quit sharing the photo in question.

Below, you can see just some of what they’re saying:

Of course, this will all die down in a few days, as these things often do, but for now, it looks set to be a hot topic for at least the rest of the weekend. And while it’s certainly unfortunate for Evans, it also could’ve been worse – as many celebrities know all too well.

In any case, it’s nice to see so many people coming to the actor’s defense and supporting him through this little debacle. Aside from being extremely talented, he’s also known as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood and always treats his fans and colleagues with respect, rarely, if ever saying anything bad about anyone.

As of yet, Chris Evans hasn’t spoken up on the accidental leak of the very NSFW photo, but it’ll be interesting to see if he chooses to address it in the coming days or just waits for all the fuss to die down. As always, watch this space for more.

Source: ComicBook.com

