Marvel Fans Defend The Eternals Ikaris Following Superman Comparisons
Marvel is set to introduce a variety of new characters during phase four but some of the more unknown to moviegoers are the Eternals who are set to debut in their titular film come November 5th.
After the film’s teaser trailer failed to capture the intrigue of quite a portion of moviegoers due to its unfamiliar cast of characters and mostly narrative-driven scenes, Eternals received a full trailer including plenty of action to show what the new MCU alumni characters were capable of.
While this trailer was well-received, it wasn’t without its critics. This came to be especially true in the case of one of the Eternals, Ikaris, who was immediately criticized for being Marvel’s version of Superman.
This opinion stems from the abilities that Ikaris exhibits including laser eyes, flying, and superhuman strength, but fortunately along with the criticism has been an army of Marvel fans coming out hard in defense of Ikaris ahead of his debut in the MCU.
One of the film’s focal characters, Ikaris will be portrayed by Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden on the big screen along with a star-studded cast of other Hollywood names including fellow GOT alumni Kit Harrington, and award-winning actress Angelina Jolie.
Fans can check out Eternals when it hits theatres on November 5th, 2021.