Marvel fans electrified by Florence Pugh and the rest of ‘Thunderbolts’ cast
While there was no X-Men, Fantastic Four, or Scarlet Witch movie announcement at Disney’s D23 expo, there was plenty of excitement around a different property: Marvel’s Thunderbolts movie. Studio head Kevin Feige revealed the poster for the new movie, and it featured some familiar MCEU faces, including fan favorite Florence Pugh returning as Yelena Belova.
Fans were ecstatic at the prospect of a Belova reunion, as Feige revealed the poster for the movie at the expo. Others in the cast include Seinfeld-alum Julia Louis Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier. Pugh, however, is what really got fans going. Take a look at the poster below:
The actress immediately started trending for something other than Don’t Worry Darling, for once.
Someone else pointed out that we’ll be able to finally see more of that sweet chemistry between Pugh and David Harbour.
The tweet said “so ready for more scenes between florence pugh and david harbour in thunderbolts.”
The actress unfortunately couldn’t make the premiere, but she still found the time to create a nice video message for fans.
“Hi D23 it is Florence Pugh here. I am so gutted that I’m not there in person to say hi. But I am unbelievably excited to be joining this cast, so please, from me, can you share a lot of love to my castmates? I do. And I’m sharing love too,” she said in the video.
Everyone is pumped!
Just listen to them scream when she’s introduced.
“The audience erupting to Florence Pugh’s message as she is introduced to the ‘THUNDERBOLTS’ team,” one tweet said.
For those wondering here’s the full cast list:
- Florence Pugh — Yelena
- Sebastian Stan — Bucky
- David Harbour — Red Guardian
- Wyatt Russell — US Agent Hannah
- John-Kamen — Ghost
- Olga Kurylenko — Taskmaster
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus — Valentina
Who needs daily tasks when Pugh will reunite with Sebastian Stan, said Twitter user Elisa.
We’ll get to see Thunderbolts in all its glory when the film releases in theaters on July 26, 2024.