Marvel fans electrified by Florence Pugh and the rest of ‘Thunderbolts’ cast

While there was no X-Men, Fantastic Four, or Scarlet Witch movie announcement at Disney’s D23 expo, there was plenty of excitement around a different property: Marvel’s Thunderbolts movie. Studio head Kevin Feige revealed the poster for the new movie, and it featured some familiar MCEU faces, including fan favorite Florence Pugh returning as Yelena Belova.

Fans were ecstatic at the prospect of a Belova reunion, as Feige revealed the poster for the movie at the expo. Others in the cast include Seinfeld-alum Julia Louis Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier. Pugh, however, is what really got fans going. Take a look at the poster below:

The Thunderbolts poster is soo crazy!! pic.twitter.com/HCg9Ylw0YY — Marvel Backdrop (@marvel_backdrop) September 10, 2022

The actress immediately started trending for something other than Don’t Worry Darling, for once.

Florence Pugh, YELENA, Thunderbolts and Don’t Worry Darling are all currently trending worldwide. pic.twitter.com/5yvgDzInXS — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) September 10, 2022

Someone else pointed out that we’ll be able to finally see more of that sweet chemistry between Pugh and David Harbour.

so ready for more scenes between florence pugh and david harbour in thunderbolts pic.twitter.com/rElQmlMqQ4 — t (@yelenaspugh) September 10, 2022

The tweet said “so ready for more scenes between florence pugh and david harbour in thunderbolts.”

The actress unfortunately couldn’t make the premiere, but she still found the time to create a nice video message for fans.

“Hi D23 it is Florence Pugh here. I am so gutted that I’m not there in person to say hi. But I am unbelievably excited to be joining this cast, so please, from me, can you share a lot of love to my castmates? I do. And I’m sharing love too,” she said in the video.

Everyone is pumped!

Thunderbolts is stacked! Florence Pugh did a video greeting. I am HYPED. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/j6kfLQC0sr — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 10, 2022

Just listen to them scream when she’s introduced.

The audience erupting to Florence Pugh’s message as she is introduced to the ‘THUNDERBOLTS’ team pic.twitter.com/gKtydnTbgr — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) September 10, 2022

“The audience erupting to Florence Pugh’s message as she is introduced to the ‘THUNDERBOLTS’ team,” one tweet said.

For those wondering here’s the full cast list:

Florence Pugh — Yelena

Sebastian Stan — Bucky

David Harbour — Red Guardian

Wyatt Russell — US Agent Hannah

John-Kamen — Ghost

Olga Kurylenko — Taskmaster

Julia Louis-Dreyfus — Valentina

Who needs daily tasks when Pugh will reunite with Sebastian Stan, said Twitter user Elisa.

not now honey, florence pugh and sebastian stan are gonna be in the same marvel movie pic.twitter.com/OjBRPfG6At — elisa💌 (@hsitgirls) September 10, 2022

We’ll get to see Thunderbolts in all its glory when the film releases in theaters on July 26, 2024.