Marvel Fans Emotional Over Moving Chadwick Boseman Moment In New What If…?

Marvel’s What If…? has proven to be a surprising rollercoaster of emotions. While fans went into the series expecting some fun explorations of alternate worlds, each new episode has ended up delivering a bunch of dark, shocking, moving and/or tear-jerking moments. This week’s episode 5, “What If… Zombies?”, is no different. And its most emotional scene concerns some touching words delivered by the much-missed Chadwick Boseman.

Long story short, episode 5 sees the Marvel universe overrun by the undead, with only a few heroes still left standing, many of whom don’t make it to the end of the half-hour alive. In the final scenes, Spider-Man (Hudson Thames replaces Tom Holland) laments the loss of so many of his friends, to which Black Panther (Boseman) responds: “In my culture, death is not the end. They are still with us as long we do not forget them.”

Needless to say, these words carry far more weight now than they were ever intended to, considering that the beloved actor sadly passed away following his recording of these lines. Here are just a few of the many fan reactions to this heartbreaking moment that are going around on social media today.

"Death is not the end. They are still with us as long as we do not forget them…"



-Chadwick Boseman/Black Panther

🥺😔✊#WhatIf #WhatIfzombies pic.twitter.com/7otFbh4nGJ — 𝑎𝑙𝑣𝑖𝑛 𝑗𝑜ℎ𝑛 (@alvin_taffyedit) September 8, 2021

#WhatIf Zombies?! Ep 5 Made Me Tear Up For Chadwick Big Time. pic.twitter.com/t83FPFrk2X — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MoviesThatMaher) September 8, 2021

This has a whole new meaning now especially when Chadwick himself was able to record this before his passing… 💔#WhatIf #WhatIfMarvel pic.twitter.com/XI4DBPPCnN — Lumina Shirai 🏳️‍🌈🐝🦋🕷️ Blissful Gamble (@kabuki_bee16) September 8, 2021

It really felt like he was speaking to all of us in this scene. It really did. We love you Chadwick, and we will always remember you. You will always be with us all. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/DBWjzfwgPU — Dale Lee (@lashtonsway) September 8, 2021

This will forever be one of Chadwick Bosemans final lines. “In My Culture death is not the end. They are still with us as long as we do not forget them” How fitting and true this is 😢 #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/M2CnYQtXIN — Marc Belleville (@MarcBell2311) September 8, 2021

This hits so hard. You will always be remembered, Chadwick Boseman. 😭#WhatIf pic.twitter.com/cVNXay6Jo4 — Mikay 💙 (@runningnamzy) September 8, 2021

Boseman previously had a starring role in the animated series’ second episode, which imagined a reality where T’Challa became Star-Lord. Following that one’s premiere, What If…? director Bryan Andrews revealed that the star recorded two further episodes this season prior to his passing in August 2020. Now we have had one more, that likely means his last performance in the role will come in the season finale, which looks to feature an Avengers-like team-up of heroes from previous one-shot stories, like Captain Carter, Doctor Strange Supreme and T’Challa’s Star-Lord.

Marvel’s What If…? continues with its sixth episode next Wednesday on Disney Plus.