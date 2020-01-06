Marvel Fans Are Loving The Terrifying New Mutants Trailer

For a long time there it seemed like it would never see the light of day, but The New Mutants is officially on its way this spring. Ahead of its release, 20th Century Fox (now owned by Disney) dropped the second trailer for what will be the final X-Men movie in the original franchise this morning and it’s going down a treat.

The horror-themed Marvel flick, from director Josh Boone, follows the teen inhabitants of a hospital for mutants. Although, as this trailer makes clear, the facility might not have the kids’ best interests at heart. The starry young cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin/Magik, Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball and Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage.

It’s fair to say there’s a lot of “visible happiness” going around today, thanks to the release of this long-awaited second trailer for the flick. And below, you can find but a sampling of what people are saying:

Given all the bad press the movie has been faced with for the past couple of years, folks are really blown away by how good this trailer is.

After being delayed numerous times, fans are excited to finally get to see The New Mutants in theaters this April.

There’s one standout element of the trailer, though, going by fans’ reactions: Taylor-Joy’s Magik.

People seriously love her already.

See what I mean?

“I killed 18 men… one by one.” Yes! Magik fans, get ready to freak out! This latest #NewMutants trailer looks very, very good!https://t.co/aaUqJ65nme pic.twitter.com/Z8mwWZbXEa — LodiX (@lodix1) January 6, 2020

As this tweet demonstrates, the trailer has really helped turn public opinion around for the film. We were all expecting it to be dumped into cinemas and met with a collective shrug from audiences, much like Dark Phoenix last summer, but maybe New Mutants will turn out to be a surprise hit? Let’s hope so!

I’m saying it right now: New Mutants is going to be the surprise hit of the year. We all expect it to be bad but I have this feeling Josh Boone and the cast and crew are about to give us a hit. #TheNewMutants pic.twitter.com/lbl3fWZZHn — John | Lover of Movies (@johne1998) January 6, 2020

Remember, those much-discussed reshoots for The New Mutants never actually occurred, due to the Disney/Fox takeover, so the movie we see should be pretty close to the director’s original vision.

Be sure to catch the last ever entry in Fox’s X-Men universe on April 3rd.