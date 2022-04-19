Marvel fans finally got what they’ve been waiting for this Monday when the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder thundered online, causing MCU lovers to go mad with excitement over this brief taste of what Taika Waititi’s much-anticipated follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok has in store for us when it lands this summer. At least, that’s how it was at first…

After that initial wave of hype, a vocal subset of fans have since stepped forward to hit back at Waititi’s version of the Asgardian Avenger and champion the early entries in the hero’s solo saga. A tweet from @ac_hutchens went viral, for instance, for sharing a clip from 2011’s Thor, as directed by Kenneth Branagh, and using it to dunk on Waititi’s more comedic approach to the material.

I’m old enough to remember when the MCU took itself seriously and when Thor was awesome.



Kenneth Branagh’s Thor >>>> Taika Waititi’s Thor pic.twitter.com/NliuMqMHwJ — André Hutchens (@ac_hutchens) April 18, 2022

This controversial take went on to incite a fierce battle between Branagh loyalists and Waititi fans, with both sides voicing their strong opinions on whether the first Thor is secretly the best one or if it’s still Ragnarok, as conventional wisdom has it.

when Thor wasn’t a sitcom >>> https://t.co/UP7bAS7tiS — mr. nigga (@gyebi8) April 19, 2022

lol that movie is a goofy fish out of water comedy with like 10 minutes of this stuff at the start https://t.co/CEFM9y5dS1 — Liv (@fixyourheartsor) April 19, 2022

Some people in the comments saying "this had jokes as well".

This movie also had the only good version of Loki where you can take him seriously as a villain.

It also had scenes like these which Ragnarok did not. pic.twitter.com/smjxqfJfsP — I AM HERE!!!😇🤗 (@koushik7496) April 19, 2022

Apparently, they do.

Nobody seriously thinks Thor 1 is better than Ragnarok https://t.co/TazeUjfZsH — Brendan Harberts (@BrendanHarberts) April 19, 2022

Shots fired.

Damn I forgot what Thor was like without a joke every 45 seconds and an imaginary laugh track — Talking Alpha Flight! (@AlphaTalking) April 18, 2022

OK, they’ve got a point about the Dutch angles.

Thor 1 is boring, lifeless, and exists to set up avengers and to have the record of the most dutch angles in a movie. It also doesn’t take itself seriously at all when Darcy calls Mjolnir “meowmeow” the whole movie. https://t.co/38jP5EdNZO — Jacob Budz (@XPtoLevel3) April 19, 2022

Is Ragnarok too close to Guardians of the Galaxy?

Someone with quality taste. People sleep on the OG Thor. Not many liked the sequel but I enjoyed Dark World as well. Ragnarok felt like a copy Guardians of the Galaxy's formula instead of its own identity. — 'NoM (@nomzdaname) April 18, 2022

That day has come.

Never thought I would live long enough for anyone to comment on Thor 1 and 2 as being the *good* Thor movies. https://t.co/xhkKGNSmwi — Derek Burgan (@derekburgan) April 19, 2022

Others, meanwhile, are taking a more balanced approach. Why can’t we just enjoy both directors’ interpretations of Thor?

I'm a big Branagh apologist, but I also enjoy Waititi's approach to Thor. So why not just enjoy the ride? https://t.co/mFZO10HSn4 — KevinTheTimeGeek86 (@KevinTimeGeek86) April 19, 2022

Remarkably, there was even some love for Thor: The Dark World in this thread, with some folks voicing their preference for its more serious tone over Ragnarok‘s madcap nature. While that’s a hot take that’s probably going too far for most, clearly a lot of folks do miss the Shakespearean edge that Branagh brought to proceedings in Thor 1.

But the phenomenal success of Ragnarok and the intense anticipation for its sequel speaks for themselves. We’d expect Thor: Love and Thunder to be another mega-hit both critically and commercially when it strikes into cinemas this July 8.