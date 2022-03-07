Marvel fans go wild as Barry Keoghan shares selfie with Charlie Cox

Marvel fans are going wild on social media as Eternals star Barry Keoghan shares a surprise selfie with the Man Without Fear himself, Charlie Cox. The Irish and British stars respectively made their debuts in Marvel Studios movies in 2021, with Keoghan featuring as Druig in November’s Eternals while Cox finally made the leap from TV to the big screen as Matt Murdock in December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, his first MCU appearance since Daredevil ended in 2018.

We’d expect to see plenty more of both of them in the franchise going forward, then, but could they ever share the screen? The mind-controlling Eternal Druig and the Hell’s Kitchen hornhead occupy very different corners of the MCU, so that appears a little unlikely. But at least Keoghan has given us a taste of what a Druig/Daredevil crossover would be like with his latest Twitter post.

The Irish actor shared a selfie this weekend featuring himself hanging out with Cox. “Charlie ya Ledge!” Keoghan wrote in his caption, along with a red heart emoji.

Just as you would expect, folks lost it over the post and Keoghan’s tweet went viral as fans shared their love for the unexpected dynamic duo.

we love to see it https://t.co/EnTpvECbiW — Katherine ‎💫 (@likeyoudox) March 7, 2022

There’s no such thing as too much Daredevil.

I need more Daredevil in the MCU https://t.co/0Mr7zXI8RI pic.twitter.com/ISYl4Fjjuc — Georgina Donnelly 🌙 (@ginadonnelly_96) March 7, 2022

A masterful collage.

Druig and Daredvil OMG I LOVE U GUYS ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/f855xwvRPn — ᴊ ᴜ ʟ ɪ ᴀ ⊬ (@gweasleystrange) March 6, 2022

The past few months have been huge for Barry Keoghan, as he’s just followed up Eternals with a surprise, scene-stealing role in The Batman, meaning he’s now one of the few stars to be part of the Marvel and DC universes concurrently. What’s more, Charlie Cox is teasing that further appearances in the MCU are on the way, just as Daredevil and the rest of the Marvel-Netflix TV shows are due to start streaming on Disney Plus next week — March 16, to be exact.

A Druig/Daredevil crossover on screen seems like an outside chance but, hey, you never know what’s going to happen in the MCU.