Marvel Fans Left Confused By Blade Release Date Report
If you’ve been feverishly anticipating even the merest sliver of information regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade reboot, then you may have been left feeling somewhat confused by the events of today.
A post by Marvel India on Twitter claimed that Mahershala Ali’s Daywalker would slice and dice his way into theaters on October 7, 2022, which would place it between Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels. Of course, this year has shown that Marvel doesn’t have any issues dropping a trio of blockbusters in quick succession after Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals were scheduled within less than four months of each other.
However, the tweet has since been deleted, leaving folks scratching their heads. As you can see from the reactions below, there’s been a genuine sense of puzzlement over today’s Blade-related antics.
The short version is that Blade probably was penciled in for October 2022 before the pandemic came along, but the vampiric comic book actioner isn’t even set to start production until next summer, so that simply isn’t happening. Marvel India jumped the gun on this one, and whoever runs the account probably got a stern telling off from their boss after getting everybody’s hopes up.