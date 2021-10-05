Marvel Fans Left Confused By Blade Release Date Report

If you’ve been feverishly anticipating even the merest sliver of information regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade reboot, then you may have been left feeling somewhat confused by the events of today.

A post by Marvel India on Twitter claimed that Mahershala Ali’s Daywalker would slice and dice his way into theaters on October 7, 2022, which would place it between Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels. Of course, this year has shown that Marvel doesn’t have any issues dropping a trio of blockbusters in quick succession after Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals were scheduled within less than four months of each other.

However, the tweet has since been deleted, leaving folks scratching their heads. As you can see from the reactions below, there’s been a genuine sense of puzzlement over today’s Blade-related antics.

So… I was just out for a few hours then now Blade is gonna release next year? Wow, 7 Marvel movies in 2022. We eatin good again, Marvel fans! pic.twitter.com/ZbcZV5INy7 — Sean Draper (@killerhog27) October 5, 2021

Okay then its not coming out next year… https://t.co/AmM0XNDuy9 pic.twitter.com/vzdbKKs9fC — 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐧 🇮🇳 (@im_ranjan17) October 5, 2021

Marvel India has deleted the October 7, 2022 release date for Blade — 𝕸𝖚𝖋𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖆❤️‍🔥🔥 (305🌴) (Heat Offseason) (@BamericaSZN) October 5, 2021

Yo we finally have a release date for Blade!😩❤️ https://t.co/lJt7n2D7Xf — ຟi¢¢คຖ ♥️ (@jozayzay) October 5, 2021

Let’s go we’re getting Blade next year!! pic.twitter.com/vV1lLt1XSY — Callum || 007 || (@callumj_fox) October 5, 2021

Blade in 2022?? Both Marvel and Disney India posted this pic.twitter.com/5tq53sY2jR — 🐧۞Deemothradamus🦋🍎 #teamGOJIRA (@norgliostro) October 5, 2021

DAWG Blade hasnt even started filming yet and it comes out in exactly 1 year??? pic.twitter.com/XL8jQx4LxJ — advit (@advitinsoho) October 5, 2021

The short version is that Blade probably was penciled in for October 2022 before the pandemic came along, but the vampiric comic book actioner isn’t even set to start production until next summer, so that simply isn’t happening. Marvel India jumped the gun on this one, and whoever runs the account probably got a stern telling off from their boss after getting everybody’s hopes up.