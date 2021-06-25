Home / movies

Marvel Fans Are Losing It Over Abomination’s Return In Shang-Chi Trailer

Marvel just released the latest trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which gave us our best look yet at Tony Leung’s Mandarin. By finally introducing the supervillain, the Simu Liu movie clears up a plot hole that’s been dangling since 2013’s Iron Man 3. But the final scene of the trailer dives even further into the MCU’s past to bring back a character who hasn’t appeared in the franchise since 2008 – Abomination, last seen in The Incredible Hulk.

It’s true. The trailer’s stinger teases a tournament between a range of competitors, including a familiar Master of the Mystic Arts (more on him in a moment) and a giant green monster that fans immediately recognized. Though it doesn’t resemble the design of Abomination from Incredible Hulk, the creature is a clear match for his classic look in the comics. Check out those gills. That’s our Emil Blonsky.

The excitement around this forgotten villain’s return caused “Abomination” to trend on Twitter, with Marvel fan going crazy over this unexpected cameo.

Just in case anyone wasn’t convinced it was really Abomination, the captions to the trailer on YouTube 100% confirm his identity. He’s back, baby!

But, hold on, fans are getting so excited over Abomination’s return that we’re overlooking who he’s battling. That looks a lot like Doctor Strange’s pal Wong (Benedict Wong) in the cage with him. And the fight’s not going his way.

Abomination vs. Wong. The match we never knew we needed.

Who’d have thunk it?

OK, now Abomination’s back, we’re just waiting on Tim Blake Nelson to return as The Leader and Liv Tyler to reprise Betty Ross.

It’s already been confirmed that Tim Roth was due to reprise his role as Blonsky in She-Hulk, but we were definitely not expecting Abomination to show up anywhere else before then. Presumably Bruce Banner’s old foe will only have a cameo in this flick before featuring in a bigger capacity in the Disney Plus series, but these kind of wacky crossovers are what Marvel fans live for.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is due to hit theaters this September 3rd.

