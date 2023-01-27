Marvel fans may have identified the 3 MCU heroes who will defeat Kang in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Iron Man’s Infinity Gauntlet snap, which brought an end to Thanos’ reign of terror in Avengers: Endgame, stands as easily one of the most legendary moments in MCU history. Having Tony Stark be the one to ultimately end the threat of Thanos only made sense, considering his status as the original MCU hero and essentially the protagonist of the Infinity Saga. It’s much harder to speculate, however, about who could be the one to destroy Kang come the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Still, Marvel theorists have put their two cents out there on which characters they think might have the honor of besting Jonathan Majors’ cosmic conqueror come Avengers 6. As has been suggested before, one Redditor got the ball rolling by asking who else agreed that Scarlet Witch could prove to be Kang’s undoing, thanks to the combination of her chaos magic and multiversal knowledge.

While others agreed that Wanda Maximoff is most likely not dead following her supposed demise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, some commenters suspect that Stephen Strange himself will be key to Kang’s defeat — much as he played an all-important role in taking down Thanos.

Could Wanda and Strange be the “Tony and Cap of this saga?”

As for the third contender, a debate rose up in the same chat over the chances that Loki could similarly be integral to the downfall of the Kang Dynasty in Secret Wars. The character was introduced in his show, after all.

The fact that Loki is essentially a TV character at this point, though, is causing opinion to be split on if he could be so important to Secret Wars. But the following argument makes a strong case for why there’s a high chance that he will.

So, could Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, and Loki be the unlikely trio that will be the ones to end Kang and save the multiverse? We’ve got a long time to mull over this theory, considering that Avengers: Secret Wars won’t get here until May 1, 2026.