It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen the Infinity Stones show up in the high-stakes capacity we’ve grown accustomed to in the MCU. The last time we saw them was in Marvel‘s animated anthology series What If…?, but the feeling of separation from the mainline canon that the show had meant the presence of the Infinity Stones just didn’t pack that same punch.

They might have just been paperweights in the TVA, but fans haven’t forgotten about the wild ride we went on all those years ago as Tony, Steve, and the rest of Earth’s champions found themselves in a race against (and, eventually, within) time to get their hands on the multiverse’s mightiest minerals before Thanos did.

In honor of the Infinity Stones, one user challenged the citizens of r/marvelstudios to declare which one of the six Infinity Stones they would want to wield most.

Between Space, Reality, Power, Soul, Mind, and Time, the choices are as delectable as they come, and users went right to work.

One responder noted that the Reality Stone should be the obvious answer, since it would allow its user to do literally anything they wanted.

And, evidently, there’s a lot of things people would want to do with the Reality Stone.

Another user chose the Power Stone, which would allow them to live out their ultimate power fantasy of knocking people back 10 feet.

One other user was caught between Space and Time (aren’t we all?), but ultimately went with Time, as it would allow them to live for much longer than normal, much like how Strange Supreme did in What If…?.

We may never find ourselves in a position where we can choose which of the six fabrics of the universe to take control of, but fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are no stranger to fantasizing, and this debate is far from an exception.