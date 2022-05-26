Thanks to the recent Thor: Love and Thunder thunder, Marvel fans have spotted a similar pattern when it came to the MCU’s villains, leading to the question – was there ever a unique MCU super villain in the franchise?

Reddit user u/Brunolt posted on r/marvelstudios a collage of three of Marvel’s bad guys who are shown to have a similar motif of thinking there are “too many” of anything. From Gods to Super soldiers — there are just too many of them. This is in light of the Thor: Love and Thunder‘s trailer in which Gorr said that there were “too many Gods”.

Marvel fans have pilled on since this revelation, adding more bad guys to the mix that seem to think there’s just too much of anything. And not gonna lie, this is getting sad. Turns out all these bad guys are pretty much cookie-cutters of each other with just one detail changed. They all think that there is too much of something.

Out of all the villains, there were only a few that somewhat stood out. There was Wanda Maximoff from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Wenwu from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with both of their motives being a little more personal than just…surplus.

MCU fans have pointed out that despite their similarities in mindset, it’s the execution of their plan that makes them stand out. They also pointed out that what makes a bad guy great are those who make a good point. Others have pointed out that there is more to the villain than just them thinking that there is ‘too much of something.

Others have made similar comparisons to the X-Men when it came to mutants. Some began theorizing that this may be the direction the MCU is going for. Perhaps the introduction of the X-Men?

But outside the theorizing and the pile on that’s happening in the thread, a few Reddit users submitted meta-commentaries on how there are too many superhero movies.

I guess we can agree that while there is a similar pattern with our current super villain lineup in the MCU, it’s the execution and motives of their plans that make them unique. And from there, it’s up to judge if they are a bad guy worth agreeing with or not.