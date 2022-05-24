The wait is over as Marvel Studios just released the official trailer for their upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder.

The trailer features the return of Norse God Thor played by Chris Hemsworth, The Guardians of the Galaxy team, and familiar faces from past Thor films such as Valkyrie. But also joining in this film is Christian Bale who plays the villain Gorr, the God Butcher.

The trailer starts as Thor’s redemption arc, where he got back into shape after gaining weight following the events of Avengers: Endgame and eventually reunites with his past love interest Jane Foster who is now worthy enough to wield Mjolnir. It is unknown how Jane got her powers but it does look like this is the same Jane Foster from Thor: The Dark World and not just another Thor variant as they try to remember how long it has been since they last met.

The trailer sees Thor and his friends visiting other worlds, possibly Olympus, as Zeus is briefly seen. An epic fight between our heroes against the enemy. And Thor using the Stormbreaker once more since the last Avengers film.

It is unlikely that Loki will make an appearance in this film considering that he died by Thanos back in Avengers: Infinity War and the Loki from the Disney Plus series was from a different timeline.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the Thor franchise and is the second directed by Taika Waititi. It takes place after the events of Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The last Thor film was Thor: Ragnarok back in 2017, where he saw the destruction of Asgard to stop his evil sister Hela.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to come out in theaters on July 8.