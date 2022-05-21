‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ fans can’t wait for first look at Christian Bale’s Gorr
Today brought the good news that the second trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is set to debut this coming Monday, and Marvel fans are feeling the hype. The teaser that dropped in April managed to squeeze in clips of Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian hero, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor herself, but it stopped short of offering us a peek at Christian Bale as Thor’s latest — and deadliest — nemesis, Gorr the God Butcher.
But, with a new trailer just a couple of days away, fans are convinced that our first look at Bale as the deity-slaying demon is right around the corner. Not only is Bale himself a superhero icon, thanks to his seminal turn as Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, but Gorr is also one of the coolest foes in Thor’s mythos, so folks are desperate to get a glimpse at him. So much so that “Gorr” has been trending on Twitter in the wake of the trailer’s announcement.
We’d better at least hear his voice.
Gorr’s coming for ya, Thor.
Let the Bat-memes commence.
Some are getting nervous over how Gorr’s going to be portrayed.
Here’s hoping he’ll be a match for Cate Blanchett’s Hela.
Taika’s hype had better not be for nothing.
Seeing Gorr for the first time will change people.
As one tweeter mentions above, director Taika Waititi has promised big things from Bale’s Gorr, even going so far as to call him “probably the best villain that Marvel’s ever had.” Better than Thanos? Better than Kingpin? Better than even Loki? Them’s some big words, Taika, but we might start to discover if he’s on the level when the new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer arrives on Monday night. The movie itself blasts into theaters on July 8.