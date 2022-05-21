Today brought the good news that the second trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is set to debut this coming Monday, and Marvel fans are feeling the hype. The teaser that dropped in April managed to squeeze in clips of Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian hero, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor herself, but it stopped short of offering us a peek at Christian Bale as Thor’s latest — and deadliest — nemesis, Gorr the God Butcher.

But, with a new trailer just a couple of days away, fans are convinced that our first look at Bale as the deity-slaying demon is right around the corner. Not only is Bale himself a superhero icon, thanks to his seminal turn as Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, but Gorr is also one of the coolest foes in Thor’s mythos, so folks are desperate to get a glimpse at him. So much so that “Gorr” has been trending on Twitter in the wake of the trailer’s announcement.

Monday it is! Will we get our first look at #Gorr??? 👀 https://t.co/mTI12uTtwo — dano_cosmic✨ (@dano_cosmic) May 21, 2022

about to get our first look at bale as gorr the god butcher 😋 https://t.co/pdDB0Chabq — eli 🥷🏽 (@lonespector) May 21, 2022

My three biggest hopes/expectations:

1. Gorr.

2. Gorr killing gods.

3. Dead gods. https://t.co/03tLdtbqUf — 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐞 ⊗ 𝐎𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 (@uotunnson) May 21, 2022

We’d better at least hear his voice.

manifesting we at least hear Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher voice🤞🏽 https://t.co/WaFG5bbJAn — anish (@sithshailaRRR) May 21, 2022

Gorr’s coming for ya, Thor.

Gorr on his way to kill Thor: pic.twitter.com/2JU68I8olR — Walters & Murdock: Public Defenders (@ZeroYear97) May 21, 2022

Let the Bat-memes commence.

Gorr when he appears at the end of Love and Thunder trailer: pic.twitter.com/Pdfnf1Z5Sm — Walters & Murdock: Public Defenders (@ZeroYear97) May 21, 2022

Some are getting nervous over how Gorr’s going to be portrayed.

I want to see some of Bale’s Gorr performance and get a greater sense of tone. I’m nervous, folks. https://t.co/7sbO5k0c6Y — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) May 21, 2022

Here’s hoping he’ll be a match for Cate Blanchett’s Hela.

Manifesting Gorr will be just as badass and menacing as Hela pic.twitter.com/furJSUU6aJ — Peter Parker’s Peculiar Pal (@Mr_Red18k) May 21, 2022

Taika’s hype had better not be for nothing.

I’m hoping the first look we get at Gorr on Monday is really good since Taika has been hyping him up as the best MCU villain yet — Nick (@mainmarvel) May 21, 2022

Seeing Gorr for the first time will change people.

Apologies for who i'll become after Gorr shows up. https://t.co/s0rgnudbBd — wes makes movies sometimes (@wes_andre97) May 21, 2022

As one tweeter mentions above, director Taika Waititi has promised big things from Bale’s Gorr, even going so far as to call him “probably the best villain that Marvel’s ever had.” Better than Thanos? Better than Kingpin? Better than even Loki? Them’s some big words, Taika, but we might start to discover if he’s on the level when the new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer arrives on Monday night. The movie itself blasts into theaters on July 8.