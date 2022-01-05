Marvel fans pick their favorite comedic lines in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a cultural behemoth. Currently standing at 29 feature films, 17 TV Shows, several short films, and 12 tie-in video games, it has absolutely taken over every facet of pop culture. It shows no signs of slowing down any time soon, and fans have taken to the MCU subreddit /r/MarvelStudios to discuss their favorite one-liners and funniest moments.

Unsurprisingly, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man has proven to be a popular, recurring choice. Rudd’s history as a comedic actor sets him up perfectly for the role of Scott Lang, and it’s hard to think of an actor who could do it better than him.

Oscar-winning actor Ben Kingsley’s performance as Trevor Slattery in Shang-Chi also bagged many plaudits, especially for his Planet of the Apes monologue.

Praise was heaped on the Guardians of the Galaxy cast, with James Gunn’s wittily written misfits stealing the show for many Marvel viewers across their appearances in the Guardians films and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Predictably, Taika Waititi’s reinvention of Thor in Thor: Ragnarok also copped a heap of love, with the threequel putting out many an all-time line, particularly from Korg.

Last but certainly not least was the appreciation for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and his serial involvement in some of the funniest exchanges.