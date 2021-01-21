MCU Fans Aren’t Happy That Black Widow’s Reportedly Being Delayed Again

Try to look shocked, everybody – Black Widow is reportedly on the verge of being delayed again. As things stand, Scarlett Johansson’s first ever solo MCU movie is due to hit theaters in May, exactly one year later than it was originally set to come out. However, as we all know, cinemas aren’t suddenly going to be filled with people again by the spring, so all the signs are pointing to Marvel Studios hitting the pause button on the film’s release once more.

A report by Variety is the latest to suggest this, and it’s caused a lot of ruckus on social media, as fans desperate to finally see the flick are bemoaning the idea of having to endure another six month or so delay. It’s important to note that the studio hasn’t officially pulled the plug on its release as yet, but when even Kevin Feige is voicing doubts that it’s going to happen, that means we should probably be prepared for the worst.

Here are just a few of the hilariously heartbroken reactions to the Black Widow news going around on Twitter…

“Black Widow likely to be delayed.” pic.twitter.com/XJlgD7PkeE — Phase Zero (@PhaseZeroCB) January 21, 2021

It’s what girls want.

girls don’t want boys girls want black widow to not be delayed again pic.twitter.com/JmWGuHwHMK — brooke🪐LEGACIES TONIGHT (@bvckysdogtags) January 21, 2021

Just let us watch the damn movie!

hold up……. i swear y’all better not delay it again 🕴please i just want to watch the damn movie 😭#BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/ftXqQOBM9t — ʂɬɛ℘ɧ 🦋 Olivia Rodrigo Supremacy (@ctrlchaeyoung) January 21, 2021

Cap, we feel your pain.

IF THEY HAVE TO DELAY BLACK WIDOW ONE MORE TIME pic.twitter.com/SWLDUj6Gi5 — sponge/eli☂︎ ᱬ 🌿 (@spongeybongey) January 17, 2021

Of course, what many are arguing should happen is for Marvel to release BW in both theaters and on Disney Plus this May, as they did with Mulan.

I hope #BlackWidow isn't delayed again. Disney just needs to give it a hybrid release, put it in theaters and on #DisneyPlus (Premier Access) at the same time. pic.twitter.com/KsdQb5YWlM — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 21, 2021

Then again, some fans are with the studio and would prefer it if Black Widow could debut exclusively in theaters in order to make the same impact as previous MCU films.

Kinda want marvel to delay Black Widow again till like November or next year because I'm so desperate for them to have a red carpet premiere (or red & black carpet). Honestly it's going to be gutting if there's no premiere for it & sad if it bombs at the box office. pic.twitter.com/ushIYLmEPd — Natasha (@Blockbustargirl) January 15, 2021

But if they stick to that plan, we might all end up looking like Alexander Pierce by the time we finally see it.

Yup, ‘fraid so, Heimdall.

Me realizing the only reason #BlackWidow is trending is because it might get delayed again- pic.twitter.com/imDZ6Ziqy5 — Nicholas | WANDAVISION (@_JustSpace_) January 21, 2021

Given how carefully mapped out Phase 4 no doubt is, at some point Marvel is going to have to make a big decision about what’s happening with Black Widow or the whole franchise will start to topple like dominoes. But at present, they’re officially still on course to drop it in theaters in May. Fingers crossed things stay that way.